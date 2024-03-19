Daffodils are a sign of hope for people with cancer. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two Waikato parks are set to become a sea of yellow later this year in honour of Daffodil Day.

The Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty has teamed up with Hamilton City Council and Lodge Real Estate to create special memory meadows for people affected by cancer and the project is now being mirrored in Te Awamutu thanks to Waipā District Council.

Over the winter months, there will be a densely planted field of daffodils growing in Hamilton’s Hinemoa Park, on the corner of Rostrevor St and Seddon Rd, and another in Sculpture Park off Albert Park Dr in Te Awamutu.

The flowers are set to bloom in time for Daffodil Day at the end of August and residents are now encouraged to contribute by buying daffodil bulbs, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty.

With a target of 10,000 bulbs, the memory meadows will make for spectacular public displays come spring, but their success is heavily reliant on contributions from members of the public.

Bulbs can be purchased online, with the option of also participating in a community planting event on Sunday, April 7 at Hinemoa Park or Sunday, April 14 at Sculpture Park, where bulbs will be available on-site for purchase.

Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty CEO Helen Carter says the memory meadows in Hamilton and Te Awamutu will be very special destinations within Waikato which people can visit to remember a loved one or to honour the journey they’ve been on.

“The vision for the memory meadows is an impactful, visual spectacle, but we’re relying on residents now to make the magic happen and bring this vision to life.

“With 74 people in New Zealand diagnosed with cancer every day, this is an issue that touches us all – some more directly than others.

“The more bulbs purchased, the more Cancer Society can do for the people of our community who are going through the heartbreak of cancer,” she says.

Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty fundraising events support Shay Rout with a bunch of daffodils, the symbol of hope for people with cancer.

Funds raised from the memory meadows will help the Cancer Society provide crucial free services to people with all forms of cancer and their whānau, including emotional and practical support such as accommodation and transportation to and from treatment.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said she loved the initiative.

“I am happy that the council can support this by providing and maintaining the site at Hinemoa Park, along with contributing daffodils for this special purpose.

“Come spring, the community will have a beautiful, dedicated space to honour the courageous journeys of those who have battled cancer and to remember their loved ones. Daffodils represent a symbol of hope for all people affected by cancer.”

Hinemoa Park will be home to Hamilton's Memory Meadow. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan has personal reasons for being supportive of the project.

“Cancer is something that has touched hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders in one way or another,” she said.

“As someone who lost both parents and two grandparents to cancer, I am an avid supporter of the society and the very important work it does.

“They play a crucial role in ensuring both those affected and their families feel supported in what is a very difficult and sad time.

“I think it’s fantastic that people have an opportunity to plant a bulb in the Waipā District in memory of their loved ones while helping raise money for the society to continue its fine work.

“Remembering and highlighting the wide impact various cancers have across our community is absolutely a good thing.

“I will be planting my bulbs as part of this project, and I can’t wait to see a blaze of yellow in the Memory Meadow at Sculpture Park in a few months. There is something special about daffodils - not only are they a sign of spring, but they are also a sign of hope.

“I encourage everyone to get in behind this very special cause and get planting.”

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan in Sculpture Park in Te Awamutu, where daffodil bulbs will be planted in collaboration with the Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty to create a Memory Meadow. Photo / Dean Taylor

Principal sponsor Lodge Real Estate is donating $5000 directly towards bulbs, in addition to many other forms of support for the new initiative.

Managing director Jeremy O’Rourke said Lodge had been a proud supporter of the Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty for several years.

“Our team get behind Daffodil Day every year, taking to the streets to collect donations and help raise awareness of the outstanding work the Cancer Society does in our community.”

“We’re thrilled to be the principal sponsor of Memory Meadows to help create a permanent space – a legacy of sorts – for people in our community who have been affected by cancer.

“I encourage others to get behind this initiative to help the Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty continue to provide those crucial services, especially as cancer rates continue to rise across New Zealand.”

To purchase bulbs for the Memory Meadows, please visit www.memorymeadow.nz.

