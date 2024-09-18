Animal management officers from Waipā District Council visited the property and found Sole leaning against the rear of the house, non-weight bearing on one leg.

He was underweight and had deep sore-like wounds.

“Sole, who was not registered to the address was seized and taken for veterinarian examination,” SPCA said.

It was discovered Sole had a severe flea infestation, with fleas found over his whole body.

Experts determined death was Sole's only reprieve from suffering after "gross neglect". Photo / SPCA

“He was emaciated, and had muscle wastage from poor nutrition. There was strong evidence of long-term self-trauma and there were secondary infections with bacterial and yeast overgrowth on his skin,” SPCA said.

Sole had diminished function in his rear right leg due to chronic, untreated septic arthritis, causing him chronic pain. He also had an untreated ulcer and joint infection in his left ankle.

The vet also found Sole was subjected to “gross neglect” and that his chronic itchy dermatitis, septic arthritis, and emaciation could have been managed with proper vet care and nutritional intervention.

He had multiple skin wounds, some associated with pressure injuries from him lying down, but others typical of trauma - including blunt force trauma.

The vet notified SPCA that Sole needed to be euthanised on humane grounds within 24 hours, concluding his suffering and pain were significant and that he would have been in “severe discomfort” for a three-to-six-month period.

SPCA CEO Todd Westwood said the chronic pain and miserable existence of Sole could have been addressed with proper nutrition and veterinary care.

“People are under pressure; they’re hurting and trying to make ends meet. Sadly, animals get drawn into that and we see this outcome all too often.

“A neglected animal is deeply affected by their environment, pain, and distress. Sole is sadly another who was left to become so woefully unwell that experts determined death was his only reprieve from suffering.

“Animals deserve committed humans interested in their world and their wellbeing.”

SPCA contacted Sole’s owner, who consented to the euthanasia.

“He said due to working two jobs he fed Sole once a day and noticed he was losing weight but didn’t know what to do about it. He sought no treatment for his dog. He said he had tried to wash Sole’s sores but didn’t seek help or advice,” SPCA said.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.