Te Atatū pursuit: Motorist injured after being hit by car fleeing police

An emergency services callout has resulted in a traffic jam on SH16 Te Atatu Road.

A member of the public has been taken to hospital after their car was hit by a driver fleeing police in West Auckland this afternoon.

The collision happened at near the Te Atatū offramp at about 4pm after the fleeing car was reportedly seen driving at high speeds through Henderson.

One person said they saw the car speeding along Te Atatū Rd at more than 100km/h.

Three people have been taken into custody following a police chase in West Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Police say they began following the car, which has two passengers in it, after an aggravated robbery in Henderson Valley.

A witness said he saw around 10 police cars and a helicopter in the area, as the pu suit unfolded. Traffic was eventually brought to a standstill near the Te Atatū Rd off-ramp.

The witness said four to five police cars surrounded a car on the motorway overbridge, where it had collided with another car.

Te Atatu incident: Police pursuit following reports of aggravated robbery in Henderson Valley. Photo / Supplied

At least one many was seen lying on the ground next to the car with an armed police officer nearby.

A police spokeswoman said the person in that car was hit by the fleeing driver was believed to have sustained moderate injuries and had been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police at the scene of an aggravated robbery at the Kiwi Superette in Henderson Valley. Photo / Hayden Woodward

She said the officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery in the Henderson Valley area at 3.30pm.

"A pursuit was initiated and three males were taken into custody at the Te Atatū motorway interchange a short time later."

The resident said at one point police had stopped traffic in both directions on Te Atatū Rd.