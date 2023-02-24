‘Te Arawa is in the house’: Five out of 12 Te Matatini finalists from Rotorua region

Trevor Maxwell is excited about Te Arawa's stunning efforts at Te Matatini. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Te Arawa is represented in nearly half of Te Matatini’s final 12 teams competing in the prestigious kapa haka competition today, the most finalists the iwi has had in its 50-year history.

And no one is more proud than Te Arawa rohe committee chairman Trevor Maxwell.

The Rotorua kapa haka veteran knows only too well what it’s like to make the finals amid tough competition.

An excited Maxwell told the Rotorua Daily Post this morning on his way to the venue of the finals that he couldn’t be more thrilled to represent Te Arawa.

“Te Arawa is in the house,” he said.

Six Te Arawa teams competed since the competition started on Wednesday and the five chosen were Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, Te Hekenga Ā Rangi, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Mātarae I Ōrehu and Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue.

“I’m so proud of the 12 teams going through. There’s been so many positive comments about Te Arawa saying we have certainly put the preparation and rehearsals into the competition this year.”

He said former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern caught up with him and some of the other Te Arawa teams at Te Matatini yesterday to congratulate them.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern caught up with Te Arawa rohe chairman Trevor Maxwell at Te Matatini this week.

Maxwell said his heart went out to Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao and he said it would be interesting to see the scorecards because he had no doubt the group would have come very close to making the top 12.

Historically Te Arawa has had two or three teams in the finals, but never has achieved five. Ngāti Rangiwewehi won the overall prize in 1983 and 1996 and Te Mātarae I Ōrehu won it in 2000 and 2011.

Competing today among the five Te Arawa teams are two from Tāmaki Makaurau, two from Tainui, two from Te Tairāwhiti and one from Mātaatua.

Ngāti Rangiwewehi's kapa haka group gracing Te Matatini stage in 2019. Photo / Te Matatini Society Incorporated

Maxwell, who led Te Arawa’s Ngāti Rangiwewehi’s group for more than 30 years, said while he was naturally proud of his own group, it was wonderful to see all Te Arawa teams supporting and cheering for each other.

“There are just so many wonderful positive vibes.”

He said one thing he noticed with Te Arawa’s groups was despite having six teams in the 45-team competition, no two groups were the same.

“The standard of Te Arawa was so high and each team performed with their own style and theme.”

The first group started at 8.15am today the last group was to finished just after 4pm. Prizegiving was expected to start at 4.15pm.