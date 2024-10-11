Advertisement
Tauranga’s underbelly: The meth lab, the gang taxing and a murder charge

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
19 mins to read
Lisa Mercer and Mark Breingan after their arrests for manufacturing meth in 2019. The couple were later targeted in a violent home invasion, which inadvertently led to the fatal shooting of an unarmed visitor. Photo / Andrew Warner

  • In 2019, a meth lab was found hidden in the bush in McLaren Falls near Tauranga and a couple was arrested.
  • Released on bail, they were later beaten up in a brutal home invasion. Later that night, another man turned up at the address unannounced.
  • The visitor was unarmed but shot dead by the terrified homeowner. Suppression orders have lapsed so the wider circumstances can now be revealed.


Surrounded by thick native bush on the rural outskirts of Tauranga, at the bottom of a steep track, was a makeshift tent covered in camouflage netting.

If anyone had stumbled across the crude shelter, at first glance they might have thought it was a hut built by adventurous

