Mark Breingan, 55, pictured at the start of a trial this year where he faced charges related to methamphetamine production. He was acquitted on one, had one dismissed by the judge, and the jury was hung on the others.
The man who shot and killed an unarmed stranger who turned up at his property, wrongly assuming the man had come to “finish him off”, can now be named.
He is Mark Breingan, who was sentenced for manslaughter earlier this year. It can also be revealed the 55-year-old was also at the centre of another trial in June over allegations he was involved in the production of methamphetamine in a clan lab near his home.
The jury was hung on six other charges the man faced. The most serious – that of manufacturing methamphetamine – had already been dismissed by the judge, as had Mercer’s charges at the end of the Crown evidence.
On Thursday morning, in Tauranga District Court, it was confirmed the Crown would not seek a retrial for the charges for which the jury had been hung.
At sentencing, the court heard Breingan thought he was in for another beating, having suffered a violent gang-related attack that morning during which he had been impaled through his shoulder with a steel rod.
So when he saw Jamin Roemaata Harrison on his CCTV, standing at the gate at his rural property near Tauranga, Breingan came out of his house with a shotgun and fired down a treeline, hitting the 30-year-old in the chest and abdomen.
Harrison died at the scene.
Breingan was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment.
Harrison’s family members, who attended the sentencing, spoke of him as a loving father to his two children, and a man who had a “heart of gold”.
‘Only by chance you weren’t killed’
Justice Walker said Breingan had been suffering from a form of PTSD when Harrison arrived at his house.
Both he and Mercer had suffered a vicious attack by Rebels gang members earlier that day.
Mercer, who was “terrified”, had either been mistaken, or had misspoken, when she told him she could see Harrison had a gun.
He responded by going outside and turning on floodlights before he fired down the tree line towards Harrison, who was about 23 metres away.
Breingan’s defence at trial was that he’d fired the “warning shot” in self-defence, believing the gang members were back to “finish [him] off”.
When the man and his partner realised someone had been shot, they ran and called an ambulance and followed instructions for CPR.
They then ran off when they saw a car turn into their driveway, believing that more gang members may have arrived, but went to a neighbour’s house to wait for police to arrive.
The judge began with a starting point of six years and three months’ imprisonment, which she said took into account the jury’s conclusion that he’d exercised “excessive self-defence” when Breingan mistakenly believed he was under attack.