“I have spoken to his whānau and wish him well for a full recovery. I look forward to the opportunity to welcome him on to council, once he is able, as the elected representative of Te Awanui, Tauranga City Council’s first Māori ward.”

Drysdale said Sydney’s whānau had asked for privacy as they supported his recovery.

“Our thoughts are with them,” Drysdale said.

Tauranga mayor-elect Mahé Drysdale. Photo / Alex Cairns

On the election bio on the Tauranga City Council election website, Sydney said he was a “grandchild of Tauranga Moana”, and had been “representing Tauranga’s rangatahi, tamariki and mokopuna to ensure a bright future for them and further generations”.

The bio said he was an active member of the community, a netball coach, Tauranga Netball director and kapa haka judge.

“I am a young leader in our moana who is across all iwi, hapū, marae and hāpori levels I have strong relationships throughout the Moana that are key to my success.”

Syndey’s priority was “weaving Māori culture into Tauranga City” so it could be a “responsible treaty partner,” he said in a video on the election website.

Three candidates stood in Te Awanui ward and voter turnout in this ward was the lowest at 28.61%. Overall voter turnout was 37.88% as of Sunday, this could change when final results are released on Thursday.

History of Tauranga’s Māori ward

The decision was made to establish a Māori ward in 2020, but this was nearly overturned by a petition from a group called Concerned Citizens.

This was done through a legal loophole where if a petition was signed by at least 5% of the local population, they could overturn a council’s decision on Māori wards by forcing a binding referendum on the matter.

Local Government Minister at the time, Nanaia Mahuta, enabled the Local Electoral (Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Bill, preventing such petitions from affecting future council decisions on Māori wards.

The commission confirmed the previous council’s decision on Māori wards at a meeting in April 2021.

The Māori ward is at risk again with the Government planning to require councils to hold a binding referendum on Māori wards established after March 2021.

Local Government New Zealand president Sam Broughton labelled the Government’s decision a “complete overreach”.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.