Sydney (Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui) was the clear winner in the Te Awanui ward with 1429 votes. That was more than double that of the runner-up Suaree Borell, who had 711 votes, the preliminary results showed.
Mayor-elect Mahé Drysdale said he was saddened to learn that Sydney was undergoing medical treatment in hospital.
“I have spoken to his whānau and wish him well for a full recovery. I look forward to the opportunity to welcome him on to council, once he is able, as the elected representative of Te Awanui, Tauranga City Council’s first Māori ward.”
Drysdale said Sydney’s whānau had asked for privacy as they supported his recovery.
“Our thoughts are with them,” Drysdale said.
On the election bio on the Tauranga City Council election website, Sydney said he was a “grandchild of Tauranga Moana”, and had been “representing Tauranga’s rangatahi, tamariki and mokopuna to ensure a bright future for them and further generations”.
The bio said he was an active member of the community, a netball coach, Tauranga Netball director and kapa haka judge.
“I am a young leader in our moana who is across all iwi, hapū, marae and hāpori levels I have strong relationships throughout the Moana that are key to my success.”
Syndey’s priority was “weaving Māori culture into Tauranga City” so it could be a “responsible treaty partner,” he said in a video on the election website.
Three candidates stood in Te Awanui ward and voter turnout in this ward was the lowest at 28.61%. Overall voter turnout was 37.88% as of Sunday, this could change when final results are released on Thursday.
This was done through a legal loophole where if a petition was signed by at least 5% of the local population, they could overturn a council’s decision on Māori wards by forcing a binding referendum on the matter.
Local Government Minister at the time, Nanaia Mahuta, enabled the Local Electoral (Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Bill, preventing such petitions from affecting future council decisions on Māori wards.