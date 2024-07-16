By comparison, the Te Papa ward drew 14.6%, Mauao/Mount Maunganui drew 15.48%, Pāpāmoa 15.7%, Welcome Bay 17.05%, Tauriko 17.46%, Matua-Otūmoetai 17.88%, Arataki 18% and Bethlehem 19.01%.

Te Awanui candidate Ashley Hillis said he was concerned.

Hillis joins Mikaere Sydney and Suaree Borell in vying for the Māori seat, the first in Tauranga council history.

“We are just not seeing the numbers. It is slightly disappointing. It’s not just us [Te Awanui hopefuls], it’s the candidates that have pushed for a greater voter turnout, and the council team has been working hard too,” Hillis said.

In total, just 40.28% of eligible people voted in 2019. The 2016 turnout was 38.07% and it was 37.78% in 2013.

Unlike other New Zealand councils, Tauranga did not have an election in 2022 because of the appointment and extension of commissioners, whose term ends on Saturday. The commissioners were appointed to replace the 2019-elected council, which was deemed to be too dysfunctional to carry out its duties.

Ashley Hillis is running for the Te Awanui ward in the 2024 Tauranga local body election. Photo / Alex Cairns

This election marks the first time the city has seen orange voting bins placed around supermarkets, shopping centres and council and community spaces to encourage more voting. It is also the first time the council has offered 90-second video profiles of candidates on its website.

Hillis said the low voting numbers in Te Awanui so far could be reflective of people taking more time to determine and analyse the candidates.

“I’m only postulating at this point but I’m going to assume people are taking their time in doing due diligence in working out who to vote for.”

He said he was among those who had only just voted, for this reason.

However, he was concerned that, if the low numbers did not improve, they could have far-reaching consequences.

Suaree Borell, candidate for the Te Awanui ward in Tauranga's election. Photo / Mead Norton

“I’m worried that people on the outside, particularly those who are against Māori wards, see that as a reason not to have them. That’s a concern for me.”

The subject of Māori wards in local government has sparked referendums in opposition. A referendum to reverse a council decision on Māori wards needs just 5% of the area’s population to vote against a council decision and this is binding. No other governance process is contested in this way. The previous Government removed this legislation but the current coalition Government plans to reinstate it. A bill to do so has already passed its first reading.

In 2022, Local Democracy Reporting found Māori wards in Taranaki were only partly successful, with voter turnout a third lower than overall turnout across the region.

Hillis’ message to people was “get out and vote”.

“It doesn’t have to be for me. I’d prefer it was but it’s just so important for people to vote, regardless.”

Tauranga electoral officer Warwick Lampp says the introduction of orange voting bins has already made a difference to voter turnout in this year's election.

Tauranga’s current election is out of sync with other local government elections, held every three years, because of the appointment of the commissioners. The city will return to the national cycle in 2028.

“These people that we elect will be running the city for the next four years,” Hillis said.

Borell was also concerned about the poor turnout figures in her ward and said there were several factors worth considering, such as historical disenfranchisement, socio-economic disparities and systemic barriers.

“Many Māori feel marginalised and disengaged from the political process ... It is hard to be interested in something that has never served or met your interests.”

It was important to note that addressing low voter turnout among Māori was a “complex issue” requiring ongoing efforts from the Government, community and individuals, she said.

There had already been efforts to address this, such as greater awareness and education around voting, promoting Māori representation and community-led initiatives that empower Māori to take part in the democratic process.

“By promoting inclusivity, raising awareness and providing accessible information, we can work towards increasing Māori voter turnout and ensuring that Māori voices are heard in the democratic process,” she said.

The city’s electoral officer, Warwick Lampp, said last week that the orange bins were making a positive difference, compared to the traditional postal system. There appeared to be more votes, in general, early on in the election compared with the same time in the 2019 election, he said.

Mikaere Sydney has been contacted for comment.

Kiri Gillespie is an assistant news director and a senior journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, specialising in local politics and city issues. She was a finalist for the Voyager Media Awards Regional Journalist of the Year in 2021.