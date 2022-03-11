Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Nanaia Mahuta extends Tauranga commission to 2024, city opinion on move split

7 minutes to read
Nanaia Mahuta makes announcement on Tauranga commission

Nanaia Mahuta makes announcement on Tauranga commission

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

The decision to retain a commission in charge of Tauranga City Council for another two years has been applauded by some and labelled "devastating" and "plain wrong" by others.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta confirmed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.