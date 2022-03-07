Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga commission asks Local Government minister Nanaia Mahuta to delay council elections

7 minutes to read
Tauranga commissioners Shadrach Rolleston, Bill Wasley, Stephen Selwood, and chairwoman Anne Tolley. Photos / George Novak

Tauranga commissioners Shadrach Rolleston, Bill Wasley, Stephen Selwood, and chairwoman Anne Tolley. Photos / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga's commission wants local elections delayed by a year and for a Government appointee to oversee the city council for at least three years.

But one ratepayer group says some members are vowing to stop

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.