Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bella Vista Homes developer 'disadvantaged' at his trial, engineer also appeals convictions

5 minutes to read
Aneta Way in the Bella Vista Homes subdivision. Photo / NZME

Aneta Way in the Bella Vista Homes subdivision. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

The lawyer for the former developer of the failed Bella Vista Homes subdivision has urged a Rotorua High Court judge to quash his client's convictions on several grounds.

This included a submission that due to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.