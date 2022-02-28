Tauranga food scraps bins will not be collected from Thursday. Photo / George Novak

A shortage of kerbside collection drivers in Tauranga and the wider Western Bay of Plenty has forced councils to alter their collection services.

Tauranga City Council advised there would be a reduced service due to drivers either having contracted Covid-19 or are household contacts and needed to self-isolate.

The food scraps bin will not be collected from Thursday.



Sustainability and Waste manager Sam Fellows said the reduced service would allow available drivers to focus on collecting the yellow-lid recycling bins, blue glass crates, green lid garden waste bins and red-lid general rubbish bins.



"We apologise for the inconvenience of the reduced service, but prioritising collections will ensure the health and safety of our community, drivers and staff in these trying times."



He said you could either freeze food scraps, put them in your green lid garden waste bin or the red lid bin.

"We are working hard to maintain operations with our kerbside collection and at our transfer stations, and we will update the community as the situation changes."



The reduction in available drivers will also affect the council's Bin Change campaign, and the priority was to pick up as many collections as possible and residents needing new or replacement bins will see some delay.



If driver availability continued to worsen other services may be affected beginning with glass, followed by recycling then rubbish.

Visit the council website here for more information.

Neither the food scraps bin or glass bin will be collected in Western Bay of Plenty until further notice.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council Deputy chief executive and Infrastructure Services group manager Gary Allis said the reduced service still allowed the community to use their yellow lid recycling bin and red lid rubbish bin.

"Glass can be stored, or you can take it to one of our recycling centres or as a last resort place it in the red lid rubbish bin."

There will also be a change in hours for the Athenree and Katikati recycling centres from March 7 until further notice.