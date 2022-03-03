Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Removal of Cameron Rd tree 'council vandalism'

2 minutes to read
A tree has been removed from the Cameron Rd and Ninth Ave roundabout. Photo / Luke Kirkness

A tree has been removed from the Cameron Rd and Ninth Ave roundabout. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Bay of Plenty Times

Why has Tauranga City Council ordered the removal of our beloved oak tree from the roundabout on Cameron Rd and Ninth Ave?

In my opinion, this is council vandalism.

Is it council policy that Tauranga

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.