A tree has been removed from the Cameron Rd and Ninth Ave roundabout. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Why has Tauranga City Council ordered the removal of our beloved oak tree from the roundabout on Cameron Rd and Ninth Ave?

In my opinion, this is council vandalism.

Is it council policy that Tauranga should only grow native trees, thereby depriving citizens of enjoying our majestic autumn colours?

Or is the council removing that efficient roundabout to install traffic lights?

This is the same council that created the gridlocking of Greerton's traffic, and which is now going to gridlock Cameron Rd as well.

No wonder Fraser St now is the main traffic route and the Harini Bridge is still gridlocked at peak hours.

The council should learn from its mistakes, rather than just repeating them.

Jim Sherlock

Parkvale

Time for change?

Worried about rising petrol prices?

Concerned that man-made global warming exacerbated Queensland and New South Wales floods?

Either way, switching to an electric vehicle is a timely idea.

Jonathan Spink

Pāpāmoa

