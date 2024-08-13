Tauranga woman Shannon Faye Geary has been fined $2000 for the ill-treatment of her dog, Casper, who had to be put down.
Warning: Distressing content
A Tauranga dog owner has been fined $2000 after her Labrador/Pitbull cross was “left to rot” in its backyard kennel where she had kept him chained for five years.
Shannon Faye Geary, 67, of Welcome Bay was prosecuted by the SPCA after her dog Casper was euthanised on August 18, 2022 - his injuries being so severe the animal welfare society says “death was his only reprieve”.
Casper was found by SPCA inspectors malnourished, soiled, smelling of “rotting flesh” and with a tumour the size of an adult forearm, a judge says.
The SPCA is calling for an “urgent” law change to address the “huge issue of prolonged chaining of dogs”, and the Government minister looking at the proposals says he is considering the next steps.
In a judge-alone trial in the Tauranga District Court on July 29, Geary was found guilty of ill-treating Casper, failing to provide oversight and veterinary treatment causing Casper to suffer unreasonable or unnecessary pain or distress - a charge carrying a maximum term of imprisonment of 12 months and/or a $50,000 fine.
District Court Judge Stephen Coyle’s sentencing notes said the SPCA found out about Casper after a healthcare worker visited Geary and saw the Labrador/Pitbull cross walking “clearly in pain”.
When SPCA officers arrived at Geary’s home, one “could smell Casper from the front door” due to him being “caked in urine and faeces” with “rotting flesh”.
As the registered owner, Geary was “ultimately” responsible for Casper.
Geary’s evidence said she was unable to leave the house due to her health issues and entrusted her flatmate to feed Casper.
Coyle found Geary “went out several times a week for groceries and the like and for health appointments”.
Coyle said Geary’s flatmate had been “transitioning away from living” with her and at times would leave in the early morning and not return to feed Casper until midnight, but a responsible owner would have done more to ensure the dog’s care.
Coyle found Geary was, at times, untruthful in her evidence and “not accepting” of her responsibility.
Geary provided a letter of remorse which Coyle did not accept as “genuine”.
“It’s staggering that an animal so obviously and desperately in need of help was left to rot.
“Casper endured so much pain and neglect that death was his only reprieve.”
The statement said Casper was not exercised and “spent his entire life on a chain”.
“Prolonged chaining of dogs is a huge issue and we have repeatedly told Minister [Andrew] Hoggard urgent action is required,” Westwood said.
Hoggard is Associate Minister of Agriculture (animal welfare, skills).
The SPCA website said the law made it very difficult for SPCA to intervene where a dog is chained or confined unless it had physical wounds, was visibly suffering from lack of food, or had no access to shelter or water.
The organisation wanted a regulation directly addressing the prolonged tethering and confinement of dogs, which would allow animal welfare inspectors to intervenebefore an animal’s suffering gets to the stage it can consider a prosecution.
“Proposed dog tethering regulations have been sitting on minister’s desk a while now and we urge him to be brave and get this work done,” Westwood said.
Hoggard’s office said the minister met with the SPCA on June 26 to discuss the proposals and how they would be enforced.
The minister requested some follow-up information which the SPCA provided on July 22. He is considering the information received and next steps.
