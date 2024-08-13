Dog ‘so hungry’ he ate plastic food wrappers

In a judge-alone trial in the Tauranga District Court on July 29, Geary was found guilty of ill-treating Casper, failing to provide oversight and veterinary treatment causing Casper to suffer unreasonable or unnecessary pain or distress - a charge carrying a maximum term of imprisonment of 12 months and/or a $50,000 fine.

District Court Judge Stephen Coyle’s sentencing notes said the SPCA found out about Casper after a healthcare worker visited Geary and saw the Labrador/Pitbull cross walking “clearly in pain”.

When SPCA officers arrived at Geary’s home, one “could smell Casper from the front door” due to him being “caked in urine and faeces” with “rotting flesh”.

Casper was “too weak to get up” and taken to the vet.

Casper was taken to the vet after SPCA inspectors found him malnourished and smelling of "rotting flesh".

The vet provided evidence Casper was “so far gone” that despite the severe nature of his wounds, when they were prodded, Casper did not even flinch in pain.

Coyle said the evidence showed Casper had been tied up in a kennel in the backyard for about five years. It also seemed Casper had not been walked in that time.

An autopsy showed Casper had a tumour from his penile shaft to his arm which was “about the size of an adult forearm”.

He had a tumour on his right inner thigh and a lesion on his left neck through into his armpit area.

The autopsy also showed Casper was “severely malnourished” — “he was so hungry that he was eating the plastic wrappers of his dog roll and the metal pins.”

Casper had two cancerous tumours and a “rotting and suppurating sore”.

His injuries were untreatable, and he was euthanised.

Woman entrusted flatmate to care for dog

Coyle acknowledged Geary had “significant” health issues and relied on her flatmate to feed Casper.

The flatmate died before the prosecution was concluded “and it may well be that if he had lived he may too have been facing charges in relation to Casper”.

As the registered owner, Geary was “ultimately” responsible for Casper.

Geary’s evidence said she was unable to leave the house due to her health issues and entrusted her flatmate to feed Casper.

Coyle found Geary “went out several times a week for groceries and the like and for health appointments”.

Coyle said Geary’s flatmate had been “transitioning away from living” with her and at times would leave in the early morning and not return to feed Casper until midnight, but a responsible owner would have done more to ensure the dog’s care.

A responsible dog owner would ensure their pet was fed and cared for, a judge says. Photo / 123rf

Coyle found Geary was, at times, untruthful in her evidence and “not accepting” of her responsibility.

Geary provided a letter of remorse which Coyle did not accept as “genuine”.

“Rather, you sought to deflect blame away from yourself right throughout [the hearing].”

In sentencing, Coyle took into account Geary’s health issues, being on a pension, having no “significant assets” and living week-by-week.

The SPCA submitted a fine of $4000 was appropriate.

Coyle accepted this but discounted the fine to $2000 due to Geary’s “advanced stage in life”, having no previous convictions and her health issues.

Geary was also ordered to pay $1,298.60 to the SPCA, $465 in reparation to the Welcome Bay Vets, and was disqualified from owning a dog for five years.

Casper ‘spent his entire life on a chain’

In a SPCA media release, SPCA chief executive Todd Westwood said Casper’s condition was “inexcusable”.

“It’s staggering that an animal so obviously and desperately in need of help was left to rot.

“Casper endured so much pain and neglect that death was his only reprieve.”

The statement said Casper was not exercised and “spent his entire life on a chain”.

“Prolonged chaining of dogs is a huge issue and we have repeatedly told Minister [Andrew] Hoggard urgent action is required,” Westwood said.

Hoggard is Associate Minister of Agriculture (animal welfare, skills).

The SPCA website said the law made it very difficult for SPCA to intervene where a dog is chained or confined unless it had physical wounds, was visibly suffering from lack of food, or had no access to shelter or water.

The organisation wanted a regulation directly addressing the prolonged tethering and confinement of dogs, which would allow animal welfare inspectors to intervenebefore an animal’s suffering gets to the stage it can consider a prosecution.

“Proposed dog tethering regulations have been sitting on minister’s desk a while now and we urge him to be brave and get this work done,” Westwood said.

Hoggard’s office said the minister met with the SPCA on June 26 to discuss the proposals and how they would be enforced.

The minister requested some follow-up information which the SPCA provided on July 22. He is considering the information received and next steps.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.