A 52-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in Tauranga District Court yesterday, charged with operating a motor vehicle recklessly, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear on July 11.

“We’d like to thank the public for the information they provided, which was a key component to our investigation,” Marsh said.

“Our teams have worked to locate the person responsible, and I’d like to acknowledge their hard work.

“Police will continue to take action where we can against any dangerous driving activity on our roads,” he said.

Police continue to urge anybody who witnesses any dangerous or illegal behaviour to report it to police.

Call 111 if it is happening at the time you are calling, or make a report via 105 if it is after the fact. Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

