Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Tauranga road rage: Man charged after allegedly brandishing knife at motorist

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police have charged a man after an alleged road rage incident in Tauranga. Photo / NZME

Police have charged a man after an alleged road rage incident in Tauranga. Photo / NZME

A man has been charged relating to an alleged road rage incident in Tauranga where a driver brandished a knife at another motorist.

On May 20, police received reports from the public about the manner of driving of a utility vehicle, including an instance where the driver allegedly brandished

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand