Locals from Tauranga give their reaction to the resignation of their MP.

Locals from Tauranga give their reaction to the resignation of their MP.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for senior ranking National Party member Simon Bridges but the Tauranga MP wouldn't change a thing from his political career.

In less than a month Bridges will leave Parliament for the final time after 14 years.

While he is not yet revealing what his potential new role is, he has confirmed a likely move to Auckland for him and his family - wife Natalie and children Emlyn, Harry and Jemima.

As Bridges sits at a cafe on Tauranga's Strand, he admits the move is bittersweet.

"I've lived in Tauranga most of my adult life. I love it. It's no secret we are probably moving to Auckland but it's not the last Tauranga will see of me."

He has faith National will be successful in Tauranga's byelection, prompted by his departure.

"Whilst we can't be cocky, we are the favourites to win this so they should be trying to select someone for their potential to really give back to the city. Not just in the first six months but over a good few years.

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges says he wouldn't change a thing from his political career. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Hopefully if the National candidate becomes MP, they could be there for a while and chalk up more for the people of Tauranga."

His advice for his successor?

MP Simon Bridges during his last question time in Parliament. Photo / NZME

"Keep it real. Don't try to overly impress the media but focus on what a family in Greerton or Ōtūmoetai will want or need from you as an MP. If they do that, they won't go wrong."

Bridges says he's encouraged by the byelection process so far.

"What I'm really glad about is there are about six or seven who have put their names forward. That's really important because there will be a real contest that means whoever gets it will be tested and ready for the byelection contest.

"What's also important is it will be decided by locals."

Instead of the successful candidate being selected by the party's board, they will be chosen by National Party members.

Bridges alludes to a future in business and writing but kept mum on any specific details, other than confirming he is not writing a second book yet. He is also yet to sell his house but is "quietly confident".

As he drinks his coffee, a man stops to shake his hand, telling Bridges he was a ray of sunshine and he wishes him well. The gesture is the latest in a string of greetings or "thanks" from relative strangers this morning.

Bridges takes such appreciation to heart, saying he often has "a real gratefulness about what's happened".

"I didn't anticipate that things would go as well for me in politics as they have," he says.

National Party leader Simon Bridges pictured shortly before he was rolled by Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / NZME

"It's really cool to achieve over 14 years of some really good friendships, actually, in all of the parties but also the media and agencies and other people I've worked with."

There were no ongoing issues with colleague and former rival Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller, despite Muller's rolling of Bridges as party leader in 2020.

"I wouldn't swap anything, even the bad stuff has even in its own way been good. It's so cliche, you only learn through the failures so I'm a better person and better leader today than any time in the past," Bridges said.