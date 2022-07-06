The Tauranga Mosque on 18th Ave was burgled on Monday night. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga Mosque has been burgled and a car parked outside the building torched.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson, the head of Tauranga CIB, told the Bay of Plenty Times the mosque on 18th Ave was broken into around 6.40pm on Monday.

He said clothing and electronic equipment were stolen.

"How the burglar gained access is still being investigated but an internal door was also damaged," he said.

About 2am that night, a Nissan X-trail parked on the roadside near the mosque was set alight and burned out.

A car parked on the street outside the mosque was torched. Photo / Mead Norton

"It is unclear at this stage whether the two incidents are connected and our enquiries are continuing," Rawlinson said.

Rawlinson would not disclose exact details of the electronics stolen.

"While there was no evidence to suggest this was a hate crime or connected to what was happening in Christchurch yesterday, we are treating these incidents very seriously."

Yesterday, the selflessness and sacrifice of nine people who risked their lives to save others during the Christchurch terror attack in 2019 were honoured at a special awards ceremony.

Rawlinson said a team from the Tauranga South Tactical Crime Unit were investigating the incidents at the Tauranga mosque.

"We are also doing all we can to support the members of mosque to make sure people are safe to worship there."

He urged anyone in the area of the mosque at these relevant times or who has any information which would assist the inquiry team to contact the police immediately.