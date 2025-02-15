Tauranga man Richard Wisnewski has been sentenced to 11 years' and 6 months' imprisonment for rapes and violence against two women known to him.
Warning: This story includes details of sexual assault and may be distressing.
Sarah Matthews* didn’t want anyone else to be hurt by Richard Wisnewski, so she went to the police and told them how he raped her and called her a “little bitch” as she cried out in pain and asked him to stop.
She also told them about other acts of violence, including that he’d rugby-tackled her and pulled out her hair, threatened to snap her neck, given her black eyes, and smothered her when she tried to call for help.
Wisnewski was charged, and released on bail. Then he went on to rape a second woman.
The second woman thought she was going to die during a four-hour ordeal where Wisnewski raped her twice in his deadbolted home.
“It broke me the day I found out he’d done the same thing to someone else,” Matthews told NZME. “I had tried to prevent it from happening, but once again I felt powerless.”
This week, however, the power shifted, as Wisnewski was sentenced at the Tauranga District Court to imprisonment for the “frankly horrific” harm he caused the two women. He was found guilty of 25 charges following a jury trial last year.
Matthews, in her victim impact statement, told the court that while it had been a while since the attack, the “pain and memories remain”.
She thought she was going to vomit at one point, but managed to break free and run, but Wisnewski caught up to her.
He pushed her face into the couch, before taking her into the main house.
Eventually, she saw a chance to escape when he was in the bathroom and made a dash for the door but found it was deadbolted. He caught her, and “rag-dolled” her on to the bed by grabbing her hair, where he covered her mouth and nose so she couldn’t breathe or call for help.
After several hours of trying to escape, Hall was cold and tired.
After the assaults were over, his demeanour changed and she said he became “nurturing”. Four hours after the assaults began, she was free to leave.
She went straight to the police station.
Speaking after the sentencing, Hall told NZME she spent the ordeal wondering how she was going to get away.
“I was so tired and suffocated, I thought I was going to die. I just stared at the wall while he raped me and I was just thinking about my children ... all I could think about was my children and will I ever see them again,” she said.
In her victim impact statement read in court, Hall said she didn’t understand how Wisnewski could sleep knowing what he’d done to her.
“The day you decided to put your hands on me is the day you decided your own fate,” she said.
The offending itself involved victim vulnerability, given Wisnewski was “bigger and stronger” than the victims.
Judge Cameron adopted an overall starting point of 12 years.
Wisnewski was given a 5% discount for a “tenuous” connection between his background, which included drug and alcohol consumption and learning challenges, and the offending.
There were no discounts for remorse; nor was there a discount for good character as Wisnewski had two previous assault convictions.
“Despite the various letters of support written on behalf of the defendant indicating he may be a person of otherwise good character, there will be no discount for his submitted good character. He committed serious violent and sexual offences against two victims ... ” Judge Cameron said.
Wisnewski was given a two-month discount for the time spent on electronically monitored bail but a six-month uplift for the offending against Hall, which happened while he was on ordinary bail.
He received an end sentence of 11 years and six months imprisonment.
A statement from police said the officers in charge of the case, Detective Constables Shane McCarthy and Joel Potaka, were pleased to see Wisnewski held to account for his “horrific offending”.
“While this does not undo the trauma and pain his survivors experience through everyday life, we hope this result assists in their recovery and brings some solace to them and their families,” the statement said.
“We understand how hard it can be for victims of sexual assault to speak out and we would like to acknowledge the strength of these two survivors who reported the incidents to Police.”
*Names have been changed to protect their identities.
HannahBartlettis a Tauranga-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She previously covered court and local government for the Nelson Mail, and before that was a radio reporter at Newstalk ZB.