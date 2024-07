Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash just before 9pm on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash just before 9pm on Monday.

Two people have been injured following a crash in Tauranga.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Pyes Pa Rd, between Wiliams and Tauamata Rds, just before 9pm on Monday.

People on social media said the crash looked “very bad”.

In a statement to SunLive this morning, a police spokesperson said they were investigating the crash.