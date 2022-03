Scene of the fatal crash on Maunganui Rd this morning. Photo / Emma Houpt

Scene of the fatal crash on Maunganui Rd this morning. Photo / Emma Houpt

A person died following a single-vehicle crash on Maunganui Rd in Tauranga this morning.

Police were notified of the crash just after 2am.

The car crashed into a power pole and the driver, the single occupant, died at the scene.

A reporter at the scene this morning said there was a large amount of rubbish including used nappies and glass shards spread out on the road and footpath.

The police investigation into the cause is ongoing.