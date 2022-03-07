Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Tauranga commission asks Local Government minister Nanaia Mahuta to delay council elections

7 minutes to read
Next year’s Tauranga City Council election will be very different.

Next year’s Tauranga City Council election will be very different.

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga's commission wants local elections delayed by a year and for a Government appointee to oversee the city council for at least three years.

But one ratepayer group says some members are vowing to stop

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.