New Zealand

Tauranga City commissioners win support from the business community crowd

5 minutes to read
About 120 people from the business sector attended the Chamber breakfast. Photo / George Novak

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

"A hallelujah moment".

That's how a local lawyer described the impact of Tauranga's new commissioners as they won over the business community in their first public outing yesterday.

An advocate for small business was equally

