Julie Hammon, owner of Hammon Diamond Jeweller store, says the combined efforts of the Western Bay police Retail Crime Unit and council's city safety and engagement officer are paying dividends. Photo / Alex Cairns

Mere months ago, shoplifting was costing Tauranga CBD pharmacy owners Garth and Kelly Mitchinson up to $10,000 a year – and it felt like “no one even cared”.

One street over, jewellery store Julie Hammon was often feeling “vulnerable” and worried about losing customers who saw the downtown area as unsafe.

Now they are among retailers heaping praise on a small band of crime-fighters credited for an “immediate positive impact” in the CBD after 200+ arrests in less than six months.

The sole focus of the Western Bay of Plenty police Retail Crime Unit, comprising a sergeant and five constables, is to identify and target repeat offenders causing the most harm to retail businesses.

The first-of-its-kind squad works alongside city safety and engagement adviser Paul Mason, a frequent presence on CBD streets tasked by Tauranga City Council with finding ways to help people feel safer.

Life Pharmacy’s Kelly Mitchinson said their work had been “exceptional” in reducing shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

“Now if people are walking around causing problems we have a point of contact to call on and feel our concerns are listened to.

“We feel well supported. In the past, we felt that no one even cared.”

Garth Mitchinson agreed, estimating the business’ estimated $5000-$10,000 annual shoplifting losses were down 70 to 80 per cent.

He said the specialised roles had an “immediate positive impact”.

“The whole vibe in downtown Tauranga has markedly improved.”

Life Pharmacy store co-owner Garth Mitchinson says the police unit and Paul Mason had an immediate positive impact in the city centre. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Crime crackdown: By the numbers

The police unit is the brainchild of Senior Sergeant Scott Merritt.

He said since it launched on August 2, 1259 charges had been laid against about 214 individuals, including an alleged “prolific offender” charged with 49 theft offences.

The woman’s case was before the Tauranga District Court.

Merritt said the large majority of those arrested were locals aged over 18. The youngest was aged 14.

Some went through alternative resolution programmes or received formal warnings, others were prosecuted and some were given custodial sentences due to their criminal history.

Merritt said, generally speaking, many stolen items were expensive, such as perfumes.

Even if every offender stole $100 worth of items, that amounted to tens of thousands of dollars of losses for retailers.

Retailers are feeling safer after a targeted effort on shoplifting in Tauranga's CBD. Photo / Alex Cairns

“Some of the offending where food and clothing were targeted, in particular, supports our belief some offenders are stealing to survive, some others are stealing to support their addictions and habits.”

He said the unit would continue targeting repeat offenders and had heard good feedback from retailers.

“We are working hard to make things safer for everybody and we’re doing the best we can,” he said.

Come see for yourself, retailer urges

Hammon, owner of Hammon Diamond Jeweller said the response to her and other retailers’ safety and crime concerns had been “amazing”.

“Paul in particular has been so supportive and encouraging to us retailers who often felt quite vulnerable, especially, dealing with some of our downtown city dwellers.”

Julie Hammon, owner of Hammon Diamond Jeweller store in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

“It’s people like Paul and the retail crime unit too that have made a difference and keep us buoyed and feeling more secure and positive about carrying on in business despite three major incidents affecting my business in the past 18 months.”

She urged shoppers who might have previously viewed the downtown negatively or as unsafe to visit and see for themselves how things had “markedly improved” in the past six months.

“For downtown Tauranga to thrive we need the community to support local retailers and hospitality businesses … customer loyalty keeps us in business here today.

“Shop local and love your CBD.”

‘We can walk past … or help find solutions’

Mainstreet Tauranga manager Genevieve Whitson endorsed the retailers’ comments.

Mason’s role, in particular, had been “significant and integral” in managing and preventing anti-social behaviour.

“Since Paul has been in place we have noticed a decline in incident reports,” Whitson said.

City safety and engagement adviser Paul Mason.

In a written statement, Paul Mason said: “We can decide to walk past and ignore issues, or we can help find solutions. My role is to help find solutions for the well-being of people in our community.

“By putting some new processes in place and increasing lines of communication, we’ve been able to help solve some ongoing issues and improve the perception of safety of the city centre.

Mason said he and his team continued to work with police and their presence in the city helps support the perceptions of safety.”

Gareth Wallis, the council’s city development and partnerships general manager, said there had been a “significant” rise in positive feedback from retailers in the city centre.

Tauranga City Council general manager for city development and partnerships Gareth Wallis. Photo / Alex Cairns

“Paul is out on the streets almost every day talking to businesses, supporting people in need and connecting with police or community groups.”

Mason’s consistent presence and communication were key in improving safety perceptiondand overall positivity in the city centre.

Willis said feedback from retailers about Mason’s role included one who said it was the “first time in 11 years” they had felt the council cared about the safety and wellbeing of local businesses, and it was “greatly appreciated”.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.



