Candidates (clockwise) Helen Houghton, Cameron Luxton, Sam Uffindell, Jan Tinetti, Peter Wakeman, Yvette Lamare, Andrew Hollis, Tony Corbett, Sue Grey, Allan Cawood and Christ Coker. Photos / Supplied

National Party candidate Sam Uffindell is out to an early lead in the Tauranga byelection with 55 per cent of the votes counted as of 7.42pm.

Uffindell so far has 8442 votes while second-place candidate Labour's Jan Tinetti is on 3473.

ACT's Cameron Luxton is on 1402 and all other candidates trail.

So far 14,269 votes have been counted.

The need for a byelection arose when Simon Bridges stepped down as the Tauranga MP earlier in the year.

As of the end of Wednesday about 12,000 people had cast their vote and extra voting venues were set up around the city today for those who had yet to do so. Early voting began on June 4.

There are 51,120 people enrolled on the general roll in the Tauranga electorate.

The 12 people vying for the role were New Conservative candidate Helen Houghton, Act Party candidate Cameron Luxton, National candidate Sam Uffindell, Labour candidate Jan Tinetti, New Nation Party candidate Andrew Hollis, NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party candidate Sue Grey, One Party candidate Allan Cawood, Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party candidate Christopher Coker and independent candidates Gordon Dickson, Peter Wakeman, Tony Corbett and Yvette Lamare.

Uffindell, Tinetti and Luxton were the top three candidates in polls.

Uffindell, a 38-year-old father of three, is the head of financial economic crime for Rabobank NZ and has nearly 15 years of experience in banking in New Zealand, Australia and Asia.

He also owns New Zealand HuMates, a small local agribusiness that provides soil quality products to farmers and growers.

Uffindell holds a bachelor of commerce and a bachelor of arts (honours) from the University of Otago and a master of international law and international relations from the University of New South Wales. He has completed diplomas of financial planning and applied anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing.

He previously told the Bay of Plenty Times he wanted to make Tauranga the best city in the country by 2030 and for the city to be New Zealand's technology capital.

Tinetti is a current Labour list MP who recently took on extra work in the education portfolio as part of this week's Cabinet reshuffle.

Tinetti is a former teacher and principal, and her last role before entering politics was at Merivale School.

She first entered Parliament in 2017 as a list MP.

Act's Luxton previously said Tauranga had "a massive problem with infrastructure".

As the election date neared, debates candidates participated in centered on issues like crime, infrastructure and health reforms as well as where they stood on same-sex marriage and conversion therapy.

The run-up to election day was not without its heated moments, however.

Moments of note included when NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party candidate Sue Grey was kicked out of a candidates' debate she was not invited to and when Te Pāti Māori president Che Wilson said it would not stand any candidate due to safety reasons and concerns about white supremacist hate speech.

"A Department of Internal Affairs Report published in April this year confirmed that hate speech from white supremacists on social media is the largest form of hate speech in this country," Wilson said, adding that Tauranga was a hotspot.

Preliminary byelection results will be progressively available on the Bay of Plenty Times website this evening or at electionresults.govt.nz.

An anticipated 50 per cent of votes should be counted by about 9pm and 95 per cent by 10.30pm.

Official results, including special declaration and overseas votes, will be released on July 1.

In the 2020 general election, National's Bridges won the seat with 18,721 or about 42 per cent of the votes.

It was 1856 more than Labour's Tinetti who received 16,865 or 38.5 per cent.

The 2022 candidates who also ran in 2020 are Act's Luxton who received the fourth-highest number of votes with 1739 or a little less than 4 per cent, and independent Lamare who received 63 votes.

The Tauranga electorate is considered a National Party safe seat. Labour last won the seat in 1935. National has held it since 2005.