The late Pinky Green, a former Tauranga Boys' College teacher, was accused of propositioning students in 1988. Photo / File

A prestigious all-boys school has apologised for historical sexual harassment after a former student who was propositioned by a teacher called on the college to say sorry publicly for the way his complaint was handled.

Glenn Marshall was in Year 13 at Tauranga Boys' College in 1988 when teacher Pinky Green asked him to tie him naked to a chair and perform bondage on him. He says he wasn't the only one and other students were also propositioned.

Green left the school soon after.

After seeing Dilworth School and St Peter's School Cambridge tackle historical sexual abuse, Marshall approached Tauranga Boys' late last year asking for a public apology because he believed reputational damage to the school was prioritised over the wellbeing of students at the time.

He hoped bringing what happened to light would encourage any other boys who had had similar experiences with the English teacher to come forward.

The school reinvestigated the case and initially told Marshall there was no evidence it was "swept under the carpet" at the time and the Board of Trustees did not support a public apology.

Marshall was unhappy with the response saying the review was flawed as he wasn't given an opportunity to respond to some of the findings.

He has also complained to the Police, the Ombudsman and Minister of Education Chris Hipkins about the matter.

However, following inquiries by Open Justice this week the school has given Marshall, and all former students, the apology he wanted.

In a statement issued to the school community and past students yesterday, newly-appointed Board of Trustees chairperson Nikki Iuli apologised for the historical incidents and acknowledged the review of Marshall's complaint was "insufficient".



"...it was primarily concerned with the process and did not address or acknowledge the impact on the schoolboy victims in the incident, as this was outside the scope of the review."

Iuli said that while these were historical allegations and none of the individuals concerned were still involved with the school, and in some cases had passed away, it was still important that the college addressed the issues and made a formal and public apology.

"On behalf of the Tauranga Boys' College Board ... I want to acknowledge and apologise for historical cases of sexual propositions to former students by a former staff member.

"... we are sorry to all former students who suffered abuse while in our care.

"While nothing we do as a school can erase history, we want to do what we can to help those still living and suffering from any long-term effects of past abuses."

Marshall said he was happy to see the school's "change of heart' but sad it only came after Open Justice became involved.

Glenn Marshall sought a public apology from Tauranga Boys' College over historical predatory sexual behaviour toward him by a school teacher, and wants to know if there were other victims. Photo / Supplied

Marshall said he was in his last year of high school when the English teacher and library head called him to his office one lunchtime.

"[He] made me bend over and slapped my bum with his bare hand several times for a misdemeanour so minor that I can't even recall what it was.

"I vividly recall [the incident], including that he tilted the window blind to his office down before doing this."

A few weeks later Marshall said he was held back after class by Green for a meeting in the same office.

"[He] openly laid out a proposition to me. The proposition entailed him being naked and me tying him up to a chair and doing bondage on him, including caning him.

"He also suggested 'going further' if I was interested and that he could also perform the same sort of activities on me if I were interested.

"He offered me money, as well as 'assistance' on my [redacted] class, including grades. He also pointed out that as a senior teacher his word would be believed over mine, so I should keep this matter secret."

A former student of Tauranga Boys' College claims a teacher tried to groom him for sex in the 1980s and that there may be other victims out there. Photo / File

He said the teacher was unusual and known for being "cane happy".

Corporal punishment was legal in New Zealand schools until 1990 and caning of students was commonplace, though using a bare hand was not.

Marshall rebuffed the offer and went to the school's guidance counsellor who reported it to the principal.

An investigation was launched, the teacher suspended, and another three students came forward with similar stories.

Marshall said the boys were asked to keep the incidents quiet, which he believes potentially prevented other students from coming forward and forms the basis of his complaint.

He said the worst thing about the whole experience was the way Tauranga Boys' College prioritised what he believes was "reputational damage control".

He said this could have a "chilling effect" because it "fosters an environment whereby victims of sexual abuse are reluctant to come forward with their experiences, if they will not receive 'a fair hearing'."

However, the board chairman at the time Bill Holland said he and then principal Graham Young did everything in their power to address the allegations.

Holland said he appointed an investigator and took the ensuing report to the police who advised no criminal offence had occurred.

They also reported it to the then Department of Education and were told Green was a high-ranking member of the PPTA.

Holland said it looked likely the case would head to court and out of concern for the students, who would be cross-examined and potentially shamed by their peers, they met with the parents of the students and it was agreed to negotiate the teacher's early retirement.

Both Holland and Young said Green, a former Bay of Plenty Times fishing columnist, never taught again and they did not regret the outcome or how they handled it.

Tauranga Boys' College principal Robert Mangan said he was disappointed that the 2022 legal review, commissioned by the current board, did not include interviews with the victims.

"The college has always accepted the allegations of sexual propositions by a former teacher. The boys who came forward were brave to do so and were believed at the time.

"What happened to them was not okay. Parents trust schools to provide safe environments for their children," he said.

After receiving a response from Marshall on the 2022 review, the board accepted that it should have been broader in scope, Mangan said.

"The board has apologised to the complainant for these shortcomings and for the hurt and damage caused by the original incident in the 1980s."

In response to criticism of the 1980s investigation, Iuli said that the actions taken at the time followed the practices of the time.

"At the time of the incidents of sexual propositions there was an investigation, the police and Department of Education were informed, the appropriate process was followed, no charges were laid, and the teacher involved left the school.

"If the same misconduct was discovered today a very different process would be taken, involving not just NZ Police but also mandatory reporting to the NZ Teachers Council."

Tauranga Boys' College has apologised. Photo / Andrew Warner

Shine Lawyers abuse specialist Mobenna Hills said Green's proposition was essentially grooming, making it more likely it was not an isolated event, and that the teacher was testing which students were more vulnerable to it.

Hills said a number of schools now had redress programmes to deal with historical abuse.

"There has been acknowledgment, apologies and offers of compensation by various schools in New Zealand. Generally speaking they haven't been swept under the carpet."

She said the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State and faith-based care had prompted these policies.

"In my experience it does help survivors of abuse if institutions do acknowledge the abuse occurred."

She said redress programmes can help victims know they are not alone and also help achieve closure.

"Acknowledgment opens the pathway to apology and compensation and until that's expressed by the particular institution then survivors of abuse won't achieve that closure."

The police said they were unable to comment on any matters police may have investigated, and not proceeded further, in the past. Grooming wasn't an offence in the 1980s.

However, a spokesperson confirmed police were making initial inquiries as a result of Marshall's recent complaint.