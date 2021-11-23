St Peter's School in Cambridge reveals details of child sexual abuse, apologises to former students

Photo / Nick Monro, RNZ

By RNZ

St Peter's School in Cambridge has revealed details of child sexual abuse at the college and apologised to former students for cases stretching back decades.

School board chairman John Macaskill-Smith described child abuse as a "detestable betrayal of trust".

In a statement, Macaskill-Smith said "On behalf of the St Peter's School Trust Board, today I want to acknowledge and apologise for historical cases of sexual, physical and emotional abuse against former students at our school by former staff members or anyone acting in that capacity.

"Child abuse is a detestable betrayal of trust, the consequences of which can have lasting effects throughout an individual's lifetime. For these historical cases of abuse, our trustees offer a sincere and heartfelt apology.

"Today we have communicated directly to all alumni to say we are sorry to all former students who suffered abuse while in our care, and for the failure of St Peter's to protect them from such abuse occurring. Current students, staff and parents were also included in this communication."

Between 1936 and 1981 Macaskill-Smith told Newstalk ZB there were 19 "individual notifications" relating to eight former staff members.

School board chairman John Macaskill-Smith said the school could not "erase its history". Photo / Mike Scott

"It was any form of abuse whether that be sexual, emotional or physical abuse that had occurred during that time and had been notified and documented in school files."

Macaskill-Smith said while a number of people involved are now deceased, a number have spent time in jail.

"We do know that a number of them have spent time in jail in relation to these kinds of abuses."

In the statement, Macaskill-Smith said the school began researching all notifications of abuse documented.

"In 2018, St Peter's made the decision to begin researching all notifications of abuse documented in our files since records began in the 1930s. No matter what came to light, trustees were committed to facing up to the truth and taking steps toward putting things right," Macaskill-Smith said.

The following year clinical and forensic psychologist Dr Suzanne Blackwell was asked to review all the information that had been gathered and how it had been handled.

Macaskill-Smith said nothing could be done to "erase history" but the school want to help victims suffering from the effects of past abuse.

"For many of those former students, the school's acknowledgement of abuse and apology comes many decades too late. But I want to speak directly to those individuals today: when you come forward be certain that you will be heard, you will be respected, and you will be cared for with compassion."

It had set up a confidential listening service for former students so they could discuss getting help and talk to clinical psychologists in privacy.

As a parent himself, Macaskill-Smith said he needs "assurance" his children will be safe while at school.

"We've really tried to build a culture of 'it's okay to talk about these things' with either staff or students," he said.

- More to come.

- RNZ