Huka Honey Hive's Bee Dub is a sorry sight after it was rolled down a hill by vandals.

It’s black and yellow, and a welcoming sight for drivers coming into Taupō on Wairakei Drive.

But the stripy Volkswagen Beetle, named the Bee Dub, was missing from the hill in front of Huka Honey Hive for a couple of weeks this month.

Vandals took the jack out of the boot and used it to lever the car up so it could be rolled down the hill.

Huka Honey Hive co-owner Jo Saville said it “must have been a fair bit of work” to do.

The Bee Dub was a functioning car until a few years ago, so still had a jack in its boot.

The culprits, who have not been identified, had used it to raise the car and make the task easier, leaving the jack wedged in the ground.

The car came to rest halfway down the hill. It was severely dented, with all its windows smashed.

Huka Honey Hive owner Jo Saville thanks Jimmy (left) and Shawn Vennell for repairing the Bee Dub. Photo / Milly Fullick

Huka Honey Hive staff don’t usually pass by the Bee Dub on their commutes, so were initially unaware of what had happened.

When they found out, they were tasked with letting the bosses know.

Owners Jo and Mark Saville were in New York at the time, at a show on the final evening of their holiday.

Mark’s phone pinged with the news from the Huka Honey Hive team.

They had emailed Mark first as they feared the upset it would cause Jo, because of her huge sentimental attachment to the Bee Dub.

The Savilles bought the Huka Honey Hive five years ago, but Jo’s connection to the business has lasted a lifetime.

The original Bee Dub was parked on the junction of Poihipi Road and Wairakei Drive inTaupō.

The Auckland native had been holidaying in Taupō with her family since she was seven years old, and the Honey Hive - then the Honey Village - had been a must-do on every trip.

The classic, stripy Beetle parked at the Poihipi Road-Wairakei Drive intersection formed some of her fondest memories.

“it’s super sentimental to me.”

When they took on the business, she was eager to see the symbol return.

The Savilles decked out a newer model Beetle that Jo had driven for a few years, before parking it in front of the Karetoto Road site, overlooking Wairakei Drive.

With such a long history, Jo was naturally devastated to hear of the Bee Dub’s condition.

“[The team] know how emotionally attached I am to it.

“My husband thought it was a write-off and was looking for wreck yards.”

Enter Shawn Vennell and son Jimmy Vennell.

Driving by on an errand for Greening Taupō, Shawn noticed the Bee Dub’s fall from grace.

“I saw the car down the hill in an awkward position.”

As a longtime friend and collaborator of the Huka Honey Hive, he sprung into action.

“I said just leave it to me and I’ll have a look.”

After checking with a mechanic to rule out safety concerns, they towed the heavily damaged car away.

Shawn and Jimmy then went to work on getting it looking good again.

Because the car wouldn’t be used on the road again, they could employ some creative methods to make up for not quite having all the professional gear, Jimmy said.

“I vacuumed [the glass] out, put the seat back in and kicked the roof back into place.

“We got a three-tonne car jack and a couple of pieces of wood to repair the A-pillar.”

The finishing touch was to replace the windscreen; not with glass, but with vinyl eyes.

This last feature was a surprise that Jo was delighted with it.

“The eyes are fabulous, they are so cool.”

The Bee Dub then returned to its regular spot last weekend.

The act of vandalism was so upsetting that the Savilles have placed additional security cameras in the area to ensure it was well covered.

“It’s just so senseless - what’s the point?”

Jo said the silver lining was knowing they had the support of community figures like Shawn Vennell.

“A bazillion thanks to Shawn and Jimmy- we’re so grateful.”





