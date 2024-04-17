Emergency services attend an accident involving a car and a pedestrian outside Pak'nSave on Ruapehu St in Taupō. Video / Daniel Hutchinson

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area around Pak’nSave Taupō after a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

A police statement said the crash occurred on Ruapehu St at 2.45pm.

Police and ambulance staff are in attendance.

According to the police statement, the Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident on Ruapehu St in Taupō at 2.32pm.

“We responded with two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager,” the spokesperson told the Waikato Herald.

“One patient has been transported to Taupō Hospital in a minor condition.

“However, you need to speak with police for more information on this incident.”

When asked about the incident a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Waikato Herald to contact police.

Greenlea Rescue Helicopter have been contacted for comment.

More to come.

