The Epic Swim event has been held in Lake Taupō since 2010, bringing swimmers from around the country.

More than 800 athletes will jump into Lake Taupō this weekend as part of a dual swimming event with events up to 10km long.

The Epic Swim will see seven adult categories and two children’s events taking place along the lakefront in Taupō's CBD, on the same course as the swimming leg of the Ironman.

It marks the event’s 15th anniversary and is the first time it has been part of the Banana Boat New Zealand Ocean Swim Series.

So far, 45 children from the Taupō community have signed up for the 100 and 200m Banana Boat Ocean Kids’ categories.

For adults, there are 500m, 1000m, 4x1000m relay, 2.5km, 5km, 7.5km, and 10km events, with the latter being a full-marathon swim.

Ninety athletes have registered for the 10km event, the highest number since the event began in 2010.

The event is usually held over two days but will play out over a single day this year.

It was also the first time the Epic Swim has been held alongside the 2024 Orangetheory New Zealand Open Water Swimming Championships.

In this event, 200 master swimmers will swim alongside other participants in the open categories, with junior swimmers aged 16-18 in the 7.5km and 10km events also getting the chance to qualify for the World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships later this year.

Swimming New Zealand’s head of participation and events Dale Johnson said running the two events in tandem was a good opportunity to open up participation in the open-water championships.

“We are stoked about partnering with the Banana Boat NZ Ocean Swim Series and hosting the 2024 Orangetheory NZ Open Water Swimming Championships within one of their series races in Taupō.

“We want to support everyone having a positive experience in the water, and partnering with the series is a great way to engage with the wider swimming community.

“It’s great to be able to continue the Epic Swim for the public as part of the Banana Boat NZ Ocean Swim Series moving forward.

“We have seven swimmers who have participated in all 14 swims since 2010, so we can’t wait to be back again in 2024.”

The NZ Ocean Swim Series consists of nine events, with participants able to choose from one or more events around the country. Lake Taupō is the third swim in the series, with events in Russell and off Auckland’s Rangitoto held in November.

Upcoming events will see swimmers take to Wellington, Auckland’s Mission Bay and Waitematā Harbour, Christchurch, Lake Tikitapu in Rotorua and Mt Maunganui.

Registration for the Epic Swim Lake Taupō is open until January 12. See oceanswim.co.nz for details.

