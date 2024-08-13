Lake Taupō Hospice is running its annual fundraiser at the end of this month. Part of the programme is The Creative Carnival Catwalk. Photo / Lake Taupō Hospice

Lake Taupō Hospice is running its annual fundraiser at the end of this month. Part of the programme is The Creative Carnival Catwalk. Photo / Lake Taupō Hospice

The official New Zealand Fashion Week in Auckland may have been postponed, but Taupō is offering a quirky alternative: the Carnival Catwalk.

The show, taking place on August 31, will be held as part of Lake Taupō Hospice’s annual fundraiser which has the theme Creative Carnival this year.

Lake Taupō Hospice community relations and sponsorship manager Jules Harvey said the Creative Carnival would combine art, fashion, creativity, and community through three main events across two days: The catwalk, an exhibition and a pop-up carnival.

Harvey said the Carnival Catwalk would be a “wearable arts showcase” that featured an array of over 50 garments across four categories, designed and crafted by people of all ages.

“From whimsical carnival-inspired creations to avant-garde masterpieces, each piece is a testament to the unique vision and creativity of its creator.”