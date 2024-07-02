Jeannine Ball and her mother-in-law Lynda Ball pictured either side of Kim Blakeney-Williams who took their lives in a crash in Taupō on January 5 this year. Blakeney-Williams was today sentenced on two charges of careless driving causing death. Photo / NZME
A Taupō woman who fell asleep at the wheel and crashed head-on into a car, killing a beloved mother and grandmother, was experiencing multiple symptoms, including drowsiness, in the two weeks leading up to the smash.
Kim Blakeney-Williams had her statin medication, for lowering cholesterol, “quadrupled” two weeks prior to a crash on Broadlands Rd on January 5 this year.
During her sentencing on two charges of careless driving causing death in the Taupō District Court today, Sergeant Marty McGahey said she had been experiencing nausea, diarrhoea, brain fuzziness and tiredness, “and finding this more difficult on this dose”.
Her husband, Richard, also noted her tiredness had increased on the higher dose and he’d suggested she stop working at Central Ford Motor Group, where on the fatal afternoon, she had decided to drive to Rotorua to pick up a car part.
It was on her return that she failed to negotiate a moderate bend and crashed straight into the car carrying Reporoa mother-of-three Claire “Jeannine” Gwawr Ball, 51, and her mother-in-law Lynda Ball, 76, of Taupō.
A scene examination found no brake marks at the scene. No illegal drugs or alcohol were detected in her blood.
McGahey argued that those symptoms increased her culpability for the charges to moderately high and urged Judge Arthur Tompkins hand down a community detention sentence, which would see her subject to a night-time curfew.
But Blakeney-Williams’ counsel Ron Mansfield successfully argued that it was important the court not descend into an area of “hindsight” and there had been no warning from her doctor or the medication itself not to drive.
“I can’t write and tell you what you this feels like. I feel so robbed and heartbroken. Mum was one of the most amazing people to grace this planet.
“Mum was everything to me ... we had so much fun and laughs together.”
In handing down her sentence, Judge Tompkins noted she hadn’t been charged with the more serious dangerous or reckless driving causing death, and there were no aggravating features leading up to the crash, including speeding or erratic driving.
Blakeney-Williams also had a low likelihood of reoffending and any previous convictions were decades prior and not relevant.
“In those circumstances, I assess your culpability as low.”
Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for nine years and has been a journalist for 20.