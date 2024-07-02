It was on her return that she failed to negotiate a moderate bend and crashed straight into the car carrying Reporoa mother-of-three Claire “Jeannine” Gwawr Ball, 51, and her mother-in-law Lynda Ball, 76, of Taupō.

A scene examination found no brake marks at the scene. No illegal drugs or alcohol were detected in her blood.

McGahey argued that those symptoms increased her culpability for the charges to moderately high and urged Judge Arthur Tompkins hand down a community detention sentence, which would see her subject to a night-time curfew.

But Blakeney-Williams’ counsel Ron Mansfield successfully argued that it was important the court not descend into an area of “hindsight” and there had been no warning from her doctor or the medication itself not to drive.

Judge Tompkins agreed with Mansfield’s submission to sentence her to community work, 150 hours’, and 12 months’ disqualification from driving.

He also ordered emotional harm reparation to each family of $10,000.

The sentence was too much for Ball’s whānau who muttered in disgust.

Jeannine’s husband Kevin stood up and yelled, “is that it, is that?!”, as Judge Tompkins left the court room.

Tensions escalated as Blakeney-Williams was then ushered out a back door of the court room, instead of having to walk past supporters of both families.

Supporters from both sides then had heated discussions as Ball lamented their ability to go home to their loved ones tonight, while they couldn’t.

“You took two f****** lives,” he yelled at her, “what the f*** is this justice system about, eh”.

Claire “Jeannine” Gwawr Ball, (left) with her mother-in-law Lynda Ball, who were both killed in a head-on crash on Broadlands Rd in Taupo on January 5. Photo / Supplied

‘We have been left with the life sentence.’

The sentencing started with members of the Ball family reading their victim impact statements to the court.

“We are the victims and you have left us with life sentences,” Kevin Ball said.

“On 5 January at about 4.10pm the two most precious women in my life were taken by your reckless actions,” he said.

Jeannine had travelled on Broadlands Rd nearly every day over the last 18 years but the trip that day had destroyed their family.

He cried most days for having lost “my soulmate of 30 years”.

“The only thing I cry about during the day is Jeannine.

“You took our lives but you also took our futures,” he said. “Jeannine had so much to live for.”

She never got to meet her new grandson, who was at court with his father and the couple’s oldest son, Joshua and partner.

“I can’t write and tell you what you this feels like. I feel so robbed and heartbroken. Mum was one of the most amazing people to grace this planet.

“Mum was everything to me ... we had so much fun and laughs together.”

In handing down her sentence, Judge Tompkins noted she hadn’t been charged with the more serious dangerous or reckless driving causing death, and there were no aggravating features leading up to the crash, including speeding or erratic driving.

Blakeney-Williams also had a low likelihood of reoffending and any previous convictions were decades prior and not relevant.

“In those circumstances, I assess your culpability as low.”

