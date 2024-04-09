Kim Blakeney-Williams in the dock of the Taupō District Court this morning, where she pleaded guilty to two charges of careless driving causing the death of Jeannine Ball, 51, of Reporoa, and Lynda Ball, 76, of Taupō. Photo / Dan Hutchinson / NZME

A Taupō woman who drifted across the centreline and crashed head-on into a car, killing two people, says she must have fallen asleep and is now struggling with the knowledge she’s responsible for their deaths.

But Kim Marie Blakeney-Williams’ explanation for causing the crash on Broadlands Rd in Taupō about 4pm on January 5 has provided little solace for the grieving families of the two women who died.

Reporoa mother-of-three Jeannine Ball, 51, and her mother-in-law Lynda Ball, 76, of Taupō, died after Blakeney-Williams failed to negotiate a left-hand bend on a 100km/h stretch of road and smashed head-on into their car.

When spoken to by police, the 60-year-old she said she had fallen asleep.

Blakeney-Williams, supported by family including husband Richard, was in the Taupō District Court this morning for a brief, yet tense, appearance as more than six members of Balls’ family listened to proceedings.

Through her counsel Ron Mansfield, she pleaded guilty to two charges of careless driving causing death.

She was convicted by Judge Greg Hollister-Jones and remanded at large for sentencing in July.

‘I didn’t want to look at her’

Outside court, the family fought back tears after seeing Blakeney-Williams in court for the first time and digesting what happened.

Jeannine Ball’s husband and Lynda Ball’s son, Kevin, said they were a strong family but they struggled with the fact she was only charged with careless driving causing death, which carried a three-month maximum prison sentence or $10,000 fine.

Karen Ellen, Lynda Ball’s daughter, said while the guilty plea relieved the family of having to go through a trial, they were still without their two beloved family members.

“I don’t know this woman from a bar of soap. I actually didn’t want to look at her.

“I guess if anything [the guilty plea] relieves us of having to go through a trial but as with what Kevin has said, the sentencing doesn’t give any value to the sanctity of life. It undermines and undervalues it.

The distraught family of Claire “Jeannine” Gwawr Ball, of Rotorua, and her mother-in-law Lynda Ball, of Taupo: Joshua Ball (left), William Ball, Jayden Ball, Kevin Ball, Karen Ellen, Darren Preston and Suzette Farrer outside the Taupo District Court this morning. Photo / Belinda Feek

“Even now she’s [remanded] at large ... Life goes on.”

Ellen, who lives in Wellington, believed Blakeney-Williams should have faced a more serious charge.

Jayden Ball said his mother, Jeannine, was “the most caring loving person who would do anything for anyone”.

“She would put everyone else first ... she was full of beans and loved family occasions.”

Claire Jeannine Ball, (left) with her mother-in-law Lynda Ball, who were killed following a two-vehicle crash in Broadlands Rd in Taupo on January 5.

He said the pair had just caught up with family over coffee and were heading home when the crash happened.

‘I’m struggling to come to terms with being responsible’

In a statement issued to NZME, Blakeney-Williams said she accepted fault for the crash, which was why she pleaded guilty “at the first hearing where that has been possible”.

The crash occurred on a road she had driven many times, but she remained at a loss to understand what went wrong or what happened.

“I do not know if that is because of the injuries I sustained.

“The only explanation, as a result of the police investigation, appears that I must have fallen asleep, resulting in my vehicle crossing the centreline and [going] into the oncoming traffic.

Kim Blakeney-Williams, 60, of Taupō, admitted two charges of careless driving causing death in the Taupo District Court today. Photo / Belinda Feek

“I have no memory of feeling tired that afternoon or of any signs that this might happen.

“If I had, I would not have continued to drive. I had only ‘come to’ after the collision and to the horrible realisation of it.”

Blakeney-Williams wanted to acknowledge the “two loved members of our community” and said she understood “the immense grief and loss that will be felt by their family and our wider community”.

“I am struggling to come to terms with being responsible for that loss.

“My love and support is extended to their family at this time by my husband, Richard, myself, and our family as we all come to terms with what has happened and how we are all changed as a result.

“I cannot undo the harm caused, as I wish I could, but I hope to do all I can to help those affected.

“Pleading guilty immediately is hopefully something that helps, albeit in only a very small way.”

