Taupō disc golfers are in a spin after the local course was named in the world’s top 100.

Taupō Disc Golf Club president Ken Harris said it was a huge honour to have the Spa Park course included in the top 100 and something they had been dreaming of and working towards for years.

It is ranked 61st in the world, but is the first course outside of North America or Europe to be included in the top 100, in a ranking system prepared by UDisc, an online app that has a directory of more than 15,000 courses worldwide.

The sport is relatively new in New Zealand but overseas players can earn millions of dollars in sponsorship.

In late January the club hosted the annual Taupō Classic, which might have had something to do with the sudden appearance in the world rankings.

“We had some international pros coming from the US ... they came, they played the course. It was incredible to watch them play, they are so good and they rated the course as well and they gave us all five stars,” Harris said.

Taupō Disc Golf Club president Ken Harris practises his game at Spa Park. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

He said there were a lot of good disc golf courses in New Zealand and more being installed all the time.

“This course in particular has got a great combination of forest holes and open holes, holes that go left, holes that go right, holes that make [an] ‘s’ in the woods, so that variety is great.”

The Spa Park course runs through vast open public spaces alongside the Waikato River and was opened in April, 2021.

“Now, we have two nine-hole courses and three 18-hole courses. The variety is great for different skill levels.”

Using public spaces for a sport that involves flinging a frisbee at high speed, does mean there are some unique challenges.

Players compete in the recent Taupō Classic. Photo / Eddie Fowke

“Our club members are very good at making sure no one is in the way and if they are, letting them know so at least they have eyes on what is going on.”

Harris said the sport was very inclusive and was a good way to get fit as well.

“That’s why I love the game, it is inclusive of everyone and it is just a beautiful walk in the park and chucking the Frisbee around.

“It is a few kilometres to get around. Several of our club members started heavier than they are now so there have been some great weight loss stories in the club, which is great.”

The sport was still growing in New Zealand, so prize winnings for the bigger tournaments were still only $10,000 to $20,000 for the whole event, with a top prize of a few thousand dollars.

“It’s not a career yet, here in New Zealand but the best players here are capable of going overseas and competing at the highest level.”

Harris said the credit for the course’s world ranking should go to Taupō Disc Golf vice-president Steve Lawson.

“He has been working very hard in the background to get us ranked even though I never thought it would be possible. He did not give up and I credit his tenacity for getting us on this very exclusive list.”

The top-ranked course in the world was in Siggerud, Norway.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



