Rider on the headland section of the Great Lake Trail. Photo / Bike Taupō

Off-road cycling contributes an estimated $20 million to the Taupō District economy each year.

Bike Taupō, Taupō District Council, Amplify and Destination Great Lake Taupō, commissioned Wellington-based firm Angus and Associates to prepare a report to assess the economic impact of off-road recreational cycling on the district.

The report showed 55,000 mountain bikers spent over 80,000 nights in the district in 2022 and spent an average of $340 each during their stay.

The direct economic contribution of off-road recreational cycling, including events and wider, related activity, amounted to an estimated $20 million in the Taupō District, from visitors to the district.

Employment benefits associated with off-road recreational cycling supported about 175 fulltime equivalent jobs in the district.

Bike Taupō chairman Peter Masters said the report confirmed what they had long believed.

“Our trails are having a huge benefit to our district, not only for visitors but locals too.”

There is more than 300km of off-road biking trails in the Taupō District and Bike Taupō has built and manages over 200km of those.

Riders on the Wairakei Thermal Trail. Photo / Bike Taupō

“These trails could not have been created without the support of the wider community, including landowners.”

Amplify CEO Rick Keehan said the economic benefits in the report underscored the importance of investing in and promoting off-road biking as a key tourism and recreational activity.

“The growth of this sector contributes to the overall vitality of our region, creating sustainable economic opportunities.”

Destination Great Lake Taupō general manager Jane Wilson said the economic impact revealed by this report was testament to the appeal of off-road biking in the region.

“It showcases our natural landscapes and diverse trails, attracting visitors from far and wide. We will continue to promote Taupō as one of the country’s premier off-road riding destinations.”

The report found that 58 per cent of all off-road cycling trips were made by people who live in the district, with 39 per cent coming from other parts of New Zealand and just 3 per cent of rides were done by international visitors.

Sixty per cent of riders are male and more than half of all riders were in the 40-59-year-old age group.

The most popular trail was Craters Mountain Bike Park with 36 per cent of those surveyed saying they had visited. Huka Trails was next with 23 per cent, followed by Great Lake Trail 17 per cent and Great Lake Pathway 12 per cent. And 73 per cent of people said the main reason they go off-road cycling is for exercise.

The full report can be found on Bike Taupō's website.

Background

Riders crossing the Tongariro River on the Tongariro River Trail near Tūrangi. Photo / Bike Taupō

Bike Taupō is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting and developing cycling in the Taupō District. Bike Taupō has built and manages over 200km of trails in the district. It works closely with the local community, businesses, and governing bodies to enhance biking opportunities, advocate for trail development, and provide a voice for people on bikes.