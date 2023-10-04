Taupō crash: Three injured after Logging truck, ute collide in Broadlands

Emergency services were called to the crash on Broadlands Rd, outside a motorsport park, about 6.20pm, with the first crew on scene by 6.29pm. Photo / File, Bevan Conley

Emergency services were called to the crash on Broadlands Rd, outside a motorsport park, about 6.20pm, with the first crew on scene by 6.29pm. Photo / File, Bevan Conley

Three people have been injured, one seriously, after a logging truck and ute collided near Taupō this evening.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Broadlands Rd, outside a motorsport park, about 6.20pm, with the first crew on scene by 6.29pm.

Firefighters rescued one person trapped inside the ute after first stabilising the vehicle, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Two ambulances attended the crash. Police also attended the scene.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said two moderately injured people were taken to Taupō Hospital.

St John took the seriously injured person to Rotorua Hospital.



