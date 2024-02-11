Taupō and Tūrangi adopt a pet: Meet Ariel

Three-month-old Ariel is looking for a new home with help from Animal Care Tūrangi.

Ariel is a beautiful calico kitten, aged 3 months, who is ready for a forever family. She is a quieter, friendly, playful kitten.

Our adoption fees are $160, which includes desexing, first vaccination, microchip, registration on NZ Companion Animal Trust, worming and flea treatment. Also, 30-day insurance is available by request.

Ariel is available to visit at Animal Care Tūrangi, 29 Hangarito Street Centre, Tūrangi or on Sunday at Animates Taupo between 11am and 1pm. You can reach us on 027 644 0044 to make an appointment to see her.





