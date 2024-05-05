Taumarunui police have removed guns, drugs and cash from the hands of a gang associate after executing a search warrant. Photo / Francesca Laney

Police in Taumarunui have seized drugs, firearms, stolen property and $7000 in cash after executing a search warrant last week.

A 53-year-old Taumarunui man has been arrested and charged with possession of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In a statement, Senior Sergeant Grant Alabaster said local police were supported by out-of-town colleagues in executing the warrant last week.

As a result, police say they seized 2.4 kilograms of cannabis, 10 grams of methamphetamine, four firearms, stolen property and $7000 in cash.

Alabaster said the warrant was the result of a lengthy investigation by local police.

“This operation was designed to disrupt one of the sources of illicit drugs in our community,” Alabaster said.

He said it was “concerning” to locate weapons during this search.

The man is due to reappear in the Taumarunui District Court on May 16.

The news comes after Taupō police seized nine firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, drugs and allegedly stolen property in a police raid on a Tūrangi property on Thursday.

Police said they recovered stolen construction equipment, chainsaws, a Yamaha motocross bike and other property. A large majority has since been returned to its owners.

Police urge anyone with information about illegal behaviour to report it via 105. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.