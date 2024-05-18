The evil darkness that surrounds gangs damages virtually all law-abiding citizens, says a letter writer. Photo / Dean Purcell

Letter of the week

Deal to gang intimidation

With gang intimidation in the news continuously over the past few days, we have to ask ourselves, as a nation, how did we let this slip?

We are pouring hundreds of millions into an arguably malfunctioning prison system, with no tangible results for released inmates. The sad irony is that many inmates, once released, have become better criminals.

Maybe all this is the result of politicians who do not at all understand the widespread harm caused by gang association, the evil darkness that surrounds gangs and the damage it does to virtually all law-abiding citizens.

More burglaries mean higher insurance premiums; more addicts mean increased pressure on the health system; more fear results in less successful individuals; the list goes on.

We should probably take it a step further and point the finger at past and present ministers and the Department of Corrections, where not a single individual has improved the prison system whilst implementing societal behavioural changes.

Just like the bullies at school, get these intimidators dealt with, once and for all.

I was originally thinking about how to prevent criminality by enticing all our nation’s citizens to become a better version of who we are, but, hey, why would a politician “waste” their valuable taxpayer-funded time on a mindset shift towards a better society.

René Blezer, Taupō.

Ambulance support

Having watched Christopher Luxon and Simeon Brown announce a boost in funding for frontline first responders who patrol our coasts and rescue those who are in perilous situations, I’m glad to see these people finally being recognised as worthy recipients of any extra funding they need.

There is, however, another group of first responders who put their lives in peril at times to help others.

These are the paramedics who staff the non-government-funded Hato Hone St John ambulance brigade. Surely they shouldn’t have to rely on the generosity of the public to make sure they can operate effectively?

These people attend often-horrific events which can be fraught with danger and many have been assaulted and badly injured while trying to carry out their duties. All for no reward.

Their dedication deserves to be noted and subsidised by our Government to whatever level required without having to hold out the begging bowl.

How would this vital public service survive if nobody could afford to give them donations in an increasingly expensive world?

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Crime and punishment

When I was small (pre-school) if I was naughty I got a slap on the backside.

When I went to school if I was naughty I got the strap.

When I went to high school if I was naughty I got the cane.

When I left school if I committed murder and was found guilty I would be hanged.

Nowadays all these things are gone and deterrents for bad behaviour have largely disappeared. So with no deterrence or punishment, things are out of control.

The judiciary is not handing out appropriate punishment and bullies who hate their own medicine are getting away with being confined to the couch to watch TV. This is called home detention.

I say bring back corporal and capital punishment and our crime rate will plummet.

Arthur Moore, Pakuranga.

Harry and mental health

Such wise words were spoken by Prince Harry during the visit to Wuse Lightway Academy in Abuja as part of his and Meghan’s trip to Nigeria (HoS, May 12).

In part, he said, “Everyone has mental health”. It’s such a shame that he didn’t care enough for his family when he was promoting his memoir, to think how his nasty words could possibly affect their mental health.

But he just ploughed on ahead, with Meghan smiling by his side, with complete disregard for any distress he would cause.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

TV cuts

It was with sadness that I watched the last Sunday and Fair Go programmes. These were excellent and helpful to everyone.

Then I thought, while the axe is out chopping staff, why stop there? Do we really need three people laughing and all talking at once on a Breakfast show?

Do we need two people sitting on a couch presenting TV current affairs? Do we need two commentators and three sideline experts at half-time at a rugby match suggesting what the coach should do?

These people get far more money than the average plumber, electrician or mechanic. I think a cutback in those areas would benefit all viewers and listeners and help the coffers of the producers.

Peter Reekie, Whangamatā.

Gender freedom

The attempt by Family First and Destiny Church to stifle any discussion of gender in the school curriculum is ridiculous.

Girls and boys should be encouraged at any age, throughout their education, to freely sample all the dishes on the gender buffet.

Girls can play rugby, become plumbers and scientists. Boys can play netball, be dancers and nurses. Both can rock dresses, or dungarees, and have body hair wherever it suits them.

These are gender freedoms, which are a human right that we must honour and protect for all. At the same time, no one should be misled into thinking an alteration of appearance, pronouns or mannerisms changes the immutable reproductive binary of their underlying male or female sex.

There is a middle ground we can occupy. We don’t need to suffer the unintended consequences of the trans ideology or adhere to the judgmental doctrines of religious fundamentalists.

And in claiming that middle ground, our kids need to know that we all have the right, but only as consenting adults, to respectful relationships with partners of either sex.

Janet Charman, Avondale.

Careless coalition

Correspondent Lorraine Kidd (HoS, May 12) has missed an important comment made by our Prime Minister during last year’s election campaign and government negotiations.

He declared that he didn’t really know Winston Peters. Given Christopher Luxon’s limited time in Parliament and his political naivety, it might follow that he also didn’t really know David Seymour.

I doubt very much that Mr Luxon knew what a coalition with these two men would be like. He should be wringing his hands in horror at what he has created.

His own MPs excuse the awful results (as with smoking) as inevitable just because of this coalition, which was so carelessly created.

Rubbing along really well together? The very opposite is creating problems, which will prove difficult and costly to reverse.

Judy Lawry, Pukekohe.

CBD parking

It is pleasing that the CEO of Auckland Transport has graciously delayed the new CBD parking charges to “allow for keeping the mayor and councillors sufficiently informed”. This begs the question: “Who determines how much is sufficient”?

The mayor and those most affected must be fully informed of the proposed charges.

There is a distinct whiff in the air of the mushroom technique: “Keep them in the dark and feed them …”

Brian Byrne, St Heliers.