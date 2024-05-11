Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Is Carmel Sepuloni a politician or a TV entertainer?; valuing teachers; three’s company in coalition

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Senior Labour MP Carmel Sepuloni is among the next cast of Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Senior Labour MP Carmel Sepuloni is among the next cast of Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Letter of the week

Sepuloni: Politician or entertainer?

It’s reported that Carmel Sepuloni, former Deputy Prime Minister and senior Labour MP, is to be one of the contestants on a new season of Celebrity .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand