Reggae band Tomorrow People are one of the headline acts at the Tataitia Ra Matariki Festival in Tolaga Bay tomorrow.

The Tolaga Bay community is coming together tomorrow “to celebrate and find joy” at the Tataitia Ra Matariki Festival in the township tomorrow.

This festival promises not only entertainment but also moments of respite and rejuvenation for the region as it continues to recover from the devastation of multiple weather events, including Cyclone Gabrielle.

Welcoming arms are being extended wide to whānau throughout Tairawhiti and beyond, organisers say.

Hosted by Te Aitanga Hauiti Centre of Excellence Trust, the festival features “a stellar line-up of artists who are sure to captivate the audience”.

Headlining are popular acts Corella and Tomorrow People. They will be joined by Two Mile Bay, AH35 and Robert Alaalatoa in a showcase of vibrant musical talent.