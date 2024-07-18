Advertisement
Tatiatia Ra Matariki Festival 2024: Celebrating hope and resilience

Gisborne Herald
By Kim Parkinson
2 mins to read
Reggae band Tomorrow People are one of the headline acts at the Tataitia Ra Matariki Festival in Tolaga Bay tomorrow.

The Tolaga Bay community is coming together tomorrow “to celebrate and find joy” at the Tataitia Ra Matariki Festival in the township tomorrow.

This festival promises not only entertainment but also moments of respite and rejuvenation for the region as it continues to recover from the devastation of multiple weather events, including Cyclone Gabrielle.

Welcoming arms are being extended wide to whānau throughout Tairawhiti and beyond, organisers say.

Hosted by Te Aitanga Hauiti Centre of Excellence Trust, the festival features “a stellar line-up of artists who are sure to captivate the audience”.

Headlining are popular acts Corella and Tomorrow People. They will be joined by Two Mile Bay, AH35 and Robert Alaalatoa in a showcase of vibrant musical talent.

Beyond the music, the festival will feature a variety of stalls and expos offering local crafts, delicious food and interactive displays.

The day will be divided into morning and afternoon ceremonies.

The morning session (from 6am) will feature Matariki hautapu (ceremonial activities) and stargazing at the surf club. It will be a time to reflect and embrace the cultural significance of Matariki, and will be followed by breakfast at Reynolds Hall.

The afternoon session (from 11.30am) at Te Rawheoro Marae will be a lively celebration of music, dance and performances to keep everyone entertained.

Festival organisers invite everyone - “whether you’re a local or visiting from afar” - to be “part of this special occasion”.

“It’s a day to come together, support one another and rejoice in resilience. Let’s make this festival a memorable expression of hope and community spirit.”

The event is alcohol, drug, smoke and vape-free.

