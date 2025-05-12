The Government must have been encouraged by the public reaction to the proposed legislation, which could sit idle in the parliamentary biscuit tin for years.

It is a political move former Prime Minister Helen Clark was known to routinely play - toss a policy idea out there but only commit to it if you see public support.

Luxon said there had been an “overwhelmingly positive response from mums and dads” that made it “clear we need to progress options to restrict social media for under-16s”.

As this newspaper has reported, banning children from social media until they are more mature has been a hot topic around the world. There is now widespread acknowledgement and evidence about the harms social media has caused, with children being particularly vulnerable to its at times toxic environment. Many of these platforms’ founders themselves restrict their children’s use for this very reason.

We will now join other jurisdictions grappling with the idea and practicality of such a policy. Australia’s Parliament passed the world’s strictest laws, but how exactly it will be enforced is yet to be determined.

The UK, European Union and Canada are all working on similar laws, as it appears we are now.

Education Minister Erica Stanford has been tasked with exploring the options for legislation and implementation and will bring these to Cabinet, Luxon said.

The Prime Minister believes there will also be support across Parliament for the move.

“This is not a political issue. This is a New Zealand issue. This is about our parents and actually empowering them by giving our kids protection,” he said.

Our Parliament should always be acting in the best interests of New Zealanders, especially when large international companies are not.

Labour has already indicated support for exploring and debating the policy. And even coalition partner Act appears to have softened its libertarian tone on the issue.

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden previously said she wouldn’t introduce age limits for social media and believes decisions about internet use are best made by parents.

However, Act now says its opposition was about wanting more “input from more voices, before we dive headfirst into a ban”.

Watch Australia closely, it will likely provide us with lessons, the party said.

Right now, it seems like we are up for the debate; our children will eventually thank us for it.

