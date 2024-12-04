- Surviving pilot whales were refloated after becoming stranded multiple times in Tasman’s Golden Bay.
- 19 whales were found restranded on Wednesday morning, with ongoing monitoring by Project Jonah.
The surviving pilot whales have been refloated after becoming stranded, rescued and then re-stranded in Tasman’s Golden Bay.
Project Jonah said in a statement posted to Facebook a “huge effort” this morning saw the whales regrouped and refloated on the incoming tide.
“The whales spent some time socialising before swimming strongly into deeper water,” they said this afternoon.
“The efforts of the almost 80 people on this third day of strandings was truly heroic.”