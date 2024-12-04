Project Jonah said the whales were being monitored from a boat close by and from shore, and they will remain on site to check on the whales.









Thirty-nine pilot whales were originally stranded on Monday, and around dozen died before the survivors were floated.

However, 19 whales were found restranded on Wednesday morning.

Project Jonah said in a Facebook post earlier today that they were expecting water around the whales at 10.30am.

“Some of our team have been working here since Monday and are understandably exhausted, however we continue to work caring for the welfare of the surviving whales.

“If you intend to help, please be self-sufficient for food, water and ideally bring a wetsuit.”

Whales on Golden Bay in Tasman have become re-stranded. Photo / Project Jonah New Zealand

Last week, about 40 pilot whales became stranded on Ruakākā Beach in Northland.

The whales became stranded around 5.30pm as members of the public, including families with young children, ran to the beach and attempted to keep the animals wet as the tide retreated.

As refloating began, hundreds of volunteers formed a “human wall” and used banging noises to prevent the whales from returning to the beach.

Four of the whales succumbed on the beach, but the rest were successfully refloated.

