Police and Waka Kotahi are issuing new warnings tonight after another round of slips and flooding. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A portion of State Highway 6 will remain closed through the night after wild weather today caused flooding and slips in Tasman and the West Coast.

Police, meanwhile, are urging all motorists in the area to stay off the roads unless travel is “absolutely essential”.

“Police urge motorists to please obey signage that says roads are closed as emergency services may have difficulty reaching them,” authorities said in a statement this afternoon.

SH6 is closed from Harihari to Haast.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency official Mark Pinner said today’s heavy rain has marred the roadway with downed trees and slips, including a large slip at Lake Ianthe between Ross and Harihari. Contractors will return to clearing the roadway in the morning.

“Our road crews have been working hard to clear debris all day and will continue through to nightfall,” Pinner said. “However, we are pulling them out tonight for safety reasons and with more heavy rain forecast.

“We will reassess the highway’s status tomorrow. But until then, it remains closed.”

With more rain expected for Buller, Tasman, Westland, Nelson and Marlborough — and a strong wind warning for the Canterbury High Country — the transport agency has echoed the advice from police to stay off the roads if possible.

“It’s much better to arrive late than not at all,” Pinner said.

Real-time road information can be viewed at the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website. However, tonight’s anticipated weather may cause hazards that result in roadways being closed at short notice, officials said.



