Tasman District Mayor Tim King has labelled one councillor's attendance of less than half of all meetings as "disappointing".

According to Tasman District Council attendance records, Richmond ward councillor Mark Greening has attended 43 per cent of his full council and the three standing committee meetings this term.

Between July 2020 and June 2021 Greening's attendance dipped to its lowest of his third term to 29 per cent. From July 2021 to date, he had appeared either in person or via Zoom at 36 per cent of his meetings.

All other Tasman District Council councillors have attendance records of more than 82 per cent for each financial year so far this term.

When questioned over Greening's attendance rates, the Tasman District's mayor described the numbers as "disappointing" and "pretty consistent".

"Mark is aware of my views on it and ultimately it's up to the people who he represents and whether they see that as reasonable," King says.

In a statement, Greening said it's very easy to look at attendance, but the real focus should be on the quality of decision-making.

"Anyone can turn up and rubber stamp resolutions put in front of them without reading anything. I have opposed the Long Term Plan proposals that sought debt increases and the removal of the rates cap, and the imposition of ongoing dam cost blowouts on the general ratepayer rather than target rating affiliates, as well as all the unnecessary spending."

He says he has attended "most if not all" full council meetings over the course of his third term.

In 2021 Greening attended 12 out of 15 full council meetings, three out of four regulatory committee meetings and zero out of eight operation committee meetings.

Long-standing Lakes and Murchison ward councillor and operations committee chairman, Stuart Bryant, says Greening's lack of attendance means other councillors have to pick up the work.

"The two other Richmond ward councillors are all pulling their weight fairly.

"He should perhaps consider whether he wants to be a councillor."

In response to his low attendance at non-full council meetings, Greening said many committee meetings did not contain decisions, have very few agenda items, or had decisions that were unanimously supported and often decided before the meeting began.

Fellow Richmond ward councillor Dana Wensley disputes this claim.

"Every council meeting has the potential for a decision to be made."

Wensley said Greening failed to attend any workshops during last year's Covid-19 outbreak over Zoom. According to Wensley, these workshops covered a range of topics on the council's agenda from shaping a Long Term Plan and Covid responses to the Three Waters reform.

"Workshops are a very important part of council. We have devoted hours and hours to it. It's very frustrating from my point of view," she said.

Greening did not give an indication as to whether he would stand for election for a fourth term later this year but said: "I don't agree with the current direction of this council and I can only hope the community gives a clear mandate for fresh thinking and leadership at the next election."