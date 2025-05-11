India-Pakistan ceasefire falters following explosions in Kashmir, and world leaders urge Russia to accept 30-day ceasefire proposal. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

The Department of Conservation and volunteer marine mammal protection organisation Project Jonah are trying to locate an endangered whale in western Tasman Bay.

“We have received reports of a whale entangled in fishing gear in the western Tasman Bay, in the top of the South Island,” Project Jonah said on Facebook.

“[The] Department of Conservation‘s disentanglement team are ready to respond to free the whale, once it is located.”

Project Jonah’s advice was not to approach the whale or attempt to free it.

“The whale is likely very stressed and could respond aggressively.”