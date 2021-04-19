Tarras land under survey as groundwork on airport plan continues

Christchurch Airport Ltd plans to open a 2.2km runway for jet aircraft on 750ha of land near the small village of Tarras. Photo / NZH

A bird's-eye view of Tarras and the wider Cromwell Basin is taking place this week as Christchurch Airport continues to lay the groundwork for a new airport in the area.

The aerial survey is being conducted by consultants for the planned development and is to collect topographical data.

The operation would involve flying a small aircraft at a maximum height of 12,000 feet and conforms to Civil Aviation Authority rules.

The exact timing of the flights are dependent on weather conditions.

The company plans to open a 2.2km runway for jet aircraft with $45 million spent so far on 750ha of land near Tarras.

It has been a point of contention with the community since the plans were released.

Wanaka Stakeholders Group has been a large voice in the opposition, they object to greenhouse gases from extra aircraft traffic and its impact on a pristine environment.