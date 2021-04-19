Tarras land under survey as groundwork on airport plan continues

A bird's-eye view of Tarras and the wider Cromwell Basin is taking place this week as Christchurch Airport continues to lay the groundwork for a new airport in the area.
The aerial survey is being conducted by consultants for the planned development and is to collect topographical data.
The operation would involve flying a small aircraft at a maximum height of 12,000 feet and conforms to Civil Aviation Authority rules.
The exact timing of the flights are dependent on weather conditions.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The company plans to open a 2.2km runway for jet aircraft with $45 million spent so far on 750ha of land near Tarras.
It has been a point of contention with the community since the plans were released.
Wanaka Stakeholders Group has been a large voice in the opposition, they object to greenhouse gases from extra aircraft traffic and its impact on a pristine environment.