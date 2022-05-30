Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Targeted? Dead people qualified for Government's $350 cost of living payment

5 minutes to read
IRD's $350 cost of living payment could have been claimed by the dead. Photo / Andrew Bonallack

IRD's $350 cost of living payment could have been claimed by the dead. Photo / Andrew Bonallack

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

The initial eligibility criteria for the Government's $350 cost of living payment would have allowed it to be received by people who weren't struggling with the cost of living at all - because they are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.