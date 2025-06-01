Advertisement
Updated

Tarawera crash turns fatal: Victim succumbs to injuries in hospital

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A crash on an isolated highway between Taupō and Napier has turned fatal, with the victim succumbing to their injuries in hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

  • A crash on State Highway 5 between Taupō and Napier has turned fatal after the victim died in hospital.
  • The collision involved a car and a truck near Tarawera, closing the road for seven hours.
  • Police are continuing their inquiries.

A crash on an isolated highway between Taupō and Napier has turned fatal, with the victim succumbing to their injuries in hospital.

A police spokesman confirmed the person critically injured in last Wednesday morning’s crash on State Highway 5 died yesterday.

“Police extend our sympathies to their family

