Tarawera crash: Teenage driver fighting for his life after death of workmate

Tino Tagiilima (centre) died in a crash on SH5, near Tarawera, on Monday. He is pictured here with friends Mamapo Farao (left) and Daniel Nafoitoa Ulale. Photo / Supplied

The teenage driver of a van caught up in a deadly crash near Tarawera this week remains in hospital, fighting for his life.

The 19-year-old is one of at least three people who are still in hospitals around the North Island after 10 men were injured when the van they were in collided with a truck on State Highway 5 on Monday morning.

An 11th man, Tino Tagiilima, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Thornhill Horticultural Contracting managing director Richard Bibby said the company was rallying to support Tagiilima's family, as well as the family of the driver, who he said is the son of their labour manager.

"We've got the driver who is still in a critical state at the moment and our thoughts are with him.

"The other Samoan boys are mostly discharged now ... and we've had connections with our contacts in Samoa to support Tino's family."

The company is involved with the recognised seasonal employer (RSE) scheme and regularly brings in workers from the Pacific region, including Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu, throughout the year.

Emergency services personnel attend the crash on SH5, near Tarawera, on Monday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

The driver is not from overseas as part of that scheme, but works and lives at the same accommodation as the RSE teams.

Tagiilima, in his late 30s, leaves behind his wife and five children, including a baby, in Samoa.

Memorial service to honour dead workmate

A special memorial service is due to be held on Saturday to honour Tagiilima, who came to New Zealand under the RSE scheme and had been working here for about eight years.

Since the tragedy, friends and family have flooded Facebook with tributes to the young father.

Many have paid tribute to a person who was known to be a proud husband and dad and who had worked his way up to become a team leader within the company he worked for.

Bibby said they were in the process of setting up a Givealittle fundraising page in a bid to raise funds to help his young family back in the motherland.

The company was also committed to repatriating their worker's body back to Samoa on the next available flight, he said.

Bibby acknowledged it had been a difficult last few days; but said the support they had received from the local community, as well as the Samoan community around the country, had been hugely helpful.

"We've really appreciated all the support we've had from the industry, as well as the Samoan community.

"There's been a lot of love," he said.

Police have yet to provide an update on the investigation today.