The street will be decked out in red, white and blue for the coronation of King Charles. Photo / Leanne Warr

The upcoming coronation of King Charles III will be a first for a lot of people, says Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis.

“Many of us will have never seen it in our lifetime.”

The district will be marking the special occasion with a tree planting ceremony in Fountain Square in Woodville on Saturday, starting at 10.30 am.

Collis said that native trees had been specifically requested for the planting, part of a national event, He Rā Rākau Tītapu - King Charles III Coronation Plantings, where a number of councils around the country would be doing the same.

Each local authority had also been given a plaque to mark the occasion.

Dannevirke’s main street will also be decked out in red, white and blue and all government buildings will have flags flying at half-mast in the lead up to the main event.

A royal guard is expected at a ceremony to mark the coronation in the Tararua District. Photo / Aldo De La Paz, Unsplash

A high tea has also been planned for Saturday afternoon at the Anglican church hall in Woodville and it was believed a Beefeater, a ceremonial royal guard also called a yeoman warder, would be there on the day.

There will be a tree planting in Woodville in honour of King Charless III. Photo / Leanne Warr

Those coming along to the high tea are encouraged to dress up with prizes given to the best King and Queen.

A local school is also celebrating the occasion with students at Dannevirke South school encouraged to “come dressed as a royal” or wear red, white and blue on Friday.

Shirley Hull is looking forward to celebrating the coronation. Photo / Leanne Warr

Former district councillor and British ex-pat Shirley Hull said she would definitely be celebrating by going to a long lunch at a cafe in Woodville with some friends.

“We’ll all be dressed up in our blue sashes,” she said, adding they would also be wearing crowns.

She reflected a little on the waning popularity of the royals and hoped this would help change that.

“So many people loved the Queen but it’s a good time to celebrate [the King].”

Collis said there would be a lot of people in the district tuning in to watch the ceremony taking place and reflecting.

“Watching it on TV will be huge.”

The coronation would also reflect a change in many things such as elected members swearing allegiance to the King, instead of the Queen, which Collis said could take a bit of getting used to.

“It’s always been Queen Elizabeth,” she said.



